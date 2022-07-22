‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ to include iconic villains and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

Marvel’s upcoming animated series, ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ has a release date and confirmed to have some iconic villains.

The upcoming Marvel animated series ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ got a huge jolt of excitement at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel confirmed a bunch of information about the show (though it’s still unclear whether the show is MCU canon or not), including the release date and a surprise return of an MCU actor in a voiceover role.

Here’s everything that was revealed.

Iconic characters return for Freshman Year

The biggest reveal at Comic-Con was that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will include a bunch of iconic Spidey characters including the villains Norman Osborn, Doc Ock, Rhino, Scorpion, Tombstone, and Chameleon.

But some of Peter’s allies and friends like a young Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho, and Nico Minoru were confirmed to appear on the show as well, potentially sowing the seeds for a future in the MCU.

Doctor Strange has also been confirmed to appear, though it is not yet known if Benedict Cumberbatch will return to provide the voice for the character.

But the biggest reveal was unquestionably that Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, will appear and be voiced by his MCU counterpart, Charlie Cox.

Not only that, but he will be sporting his comic-accurate black suit, which was shown to the Comic-Con crowd.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year release and future

Not much new was revealed about the plot of Freshman Year that wasn’t already known. The show will take place before ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Peter’s first appearance in the MCU.

However, the show has already been renewed for a second season, appropriately titled ‘Spider-Man: Sophomore Year’.

Finally, Marvel confirmed that ‘Spider-Man: Freshman Year’ will release in 2024.