Marvel animated shows: Everything we learned from Comic-Con 2022

Josh Tyler . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel showed off first looks and trailers for four upcoming animated projects.

Marvel kicked off its involvement at Comic-Con by showcasing the animation projects that are coming up.

Mainstream offerings like Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ’97 stole the headlines, but Marvel also showcased a trailer for I Am Groot, What If…? Season 2, and more.

Here’s everything that was revealed at Comic-Con 2022.

Baby Groot is back

Marvel kicked off the animation panel by showing a trailer for I Am Groot. The show will premiere with five short adventures of Baby Groot, with an additional five to be released later.

Marvel also confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Most importantly, though, ‘I Am Groot’ is bringing back Vin Diesel to voice the titular character. In addition the Direct confirmed that, Bradley Cooper is returning in a voiceover role, indicating that Rocket Raccoon will also appear on the show.

I Am Groot will release on Disney Plus on August 10, 2022.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

No trailer was shown for Spider-Man: Freshman Year at Comic-Con, but Marvel still dazzled with reveals of several key characters joining the show from Spidey’s extensive history.

This includes villains that MCU fans have seen on screen like Doc Ock and Scorpion, but presumably these will be different versions. Murphy’s Multiverse also confirmed several other significant characters that will appear, including Harry and Norman Osborn, Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Nico Minoru (of the Runaways), and Amadeus Cho (aka Brawn).

We broke down all the information revealed about Spider-Man: Freshman Year here.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year will release on Disney Plus in 2024.

Marvel’s Zombies

A first look at Marvel’s Zombies was shown at Comic-Con, but no trailer or any detailed information about the show’s plot.

However, Marvel did confirm at Comic-Con that the show is set in the same universe that was shown in What If…? Season 1, according to Murphy’s Multiverse.

They also revealed that one of the stills shown includes a zombie version of Ikaris from the Eternals film.

Finally, the show will be rated TV-MA, indicating that it will be a bit more graphic than the zombie action we’ve seen in What If…?.

What If…? Season 2

Marvel confirmed a ton of information about the second season at Comic-Con, which you can find on our hub for the show here.

Among the highlights, though, are the confirmation that the show will release in 2023, as well as the characters that will return.

Marvel’s Phase Four will be well-represented in Season 2, with characters from Shang-Chi, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Black Widow, and Wandavision appearing.

What If…? Season 2 will release in on Disney Plus early 2023.

X-Men ’97

Finally, Marvel re-introduced the X-Men team from the classic cartoon show and gave some information about what fans of the original can expect.

The original team of Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Cyclops are all returning. However, the team will add two new members in Nightcrawler and Sunspot.

But the biggest news about the X-Men comes about the leader. Murphy’s Multiverse reports that Marvel has said that Professor Charles Xavier will not be the leader of the X-Men, but instead it will be the traditional villain Magneto.

Other mutants that are set to appear are X-Men allies Cable, Bishop, Forge, and Morph.

The villains will include Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, Calypso, Dr. Valerie Cooper, and Mister Sinister.

X-Men ’97 will release on Disney Plus in 2023.