House of the Dragon’s new trailer promises all the political intrigue of Game of Thrones

Josh Tyler . 1 hour ago

A new trailer confirms that the Game of Thrones spinoff House of Dragon is every bit the spiritual successor.

Following Game of Thrones’ disastrous ending, fans were skeptical that the spin-off show, House of the Dragon would be able to revive the franchise.

Not only did Game of Thrones sour many fans in the final season, but House of the Dragon was teased as a prequel to the show, set during the reign of House Targaryen. This meant that fans of GoT would know, generally, the fate of the characters and of House Targaryen itself.

The first trailer for House of the Dragon did little to paint a picture of what the show will be, focusing on the epic battles HBO’s once-juggernaut was known for, with a few nods to the “game” that was the point of intrigue for many viewers.

The latest trailer, however, has given more concrete evidence as to what that game will be about.

In the new trailer, viewers see that King Viserys Targaryen is being forced to choose on who his successor to the Iron Throne will be.

While his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, is his preference, at this point in the world’s history a woman has not yet sat on the Iron Throne.

This leaves an opening for Viserys’s brother, Daemon Targaryen, who claims that he should be named the successor to the throne, since his brother has no male heir.

It appears that this insistence on naming Rhaenyra as the ruler will be the catalyst that sparks the war between these factions, as each supports a claim to the Iron Throne.

Given the fact that this prequel takes place long before Robert Baratheon’s rebellion against the “Mad King” Aerys, there are plenty of opportunities to tell a unique story that would still preserve the existing timeline in the universe.

House of the Dragon will air on HBO beginning on August 21.