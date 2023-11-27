Chris Evans addresses rumors of OG Avengers returning to MCU

Chris Evans, best known for his role in the MCU, recently addressed rumors that he will be returning to his role as Captain America.

When it comes to the great heroes in the Marvel Cinematic, the one on the forefround of everyone’s mind is the big six: Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow.

Captain America was first introduced in a live-action capacity for the mainstream in 2011 with his first solo movie which then spawned two follow-up sequels.

Article continues after ad

However, he then met his demise in the final movie in the MCU’s Infinity Saga — 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — and now Chris Evans, the actor behind the mask, has revealed if he will be returning to the role.

Article continues after ad

Evans hasn’t heard any news about returning to the MCU

During an appearance on The View to promote his partnership with Jinx, pet food company, one of the hosts highlighted Evans time as Captain America.

When asked if he or his former co-stars could potentially return to their iconic roles, Evans said, “You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me. I think every couple months, someone says that they’re getting Downey, and Hemsworth, and Scarlet [Johansson], and everyone’s coming back!”

Article continues after ad

Evans added, “No one’s spoken to me about it. And look, I would never say never, but I really — I’m very protective. It’s a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Evans hasn’t completely written off being Captain America as a whole as during a panel at C2E2 in Chicago, he expressed that there was more of Steve Rogers’ story to tell.

“It’s tough, because look, I love that role deeply. He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there’s more Steve Rogers stories to tell, sure,” Evans stated.

Article continues after ad

“But at the same time, I’m very, very precious with it. I’d become, you know, it’s like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don’t want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it landed really well.”

Article continues after ad

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

Article continues after ad

Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | The Boys Season 4 | Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3