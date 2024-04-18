Marvel reveals Aliens vs Avengers comic by Secret Wars creators

Marvel will release an ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ series by the team behind 2015’s ‘Secret Wars’ to tie in with the upcoming ‘Alien: Romulus.’

Marvel has announced their next massive event comic, and it’s a doozy. ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ will see a powerhouse Avengers line-up, including Captain America, Iron Man, and Captain Marvel, take on the legendary Xenomorphs.

First reported by Entertainment Weekly, the title will be written by ‘Ultimate Spider-Man‘ writer Jonathan Hickman, with art by ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ artist Esad Ribić.

The book will mark the first time the Xenomorphs have crossed paths with Marvel characters in such a fashion, but seeing them fight superheroes isn’t a new idea. When Dark Horse Comics owned the Aliens comics rights in the ’90s and early 2000s, they regularly released crossover comics with other publishers, which led to fan-favorite mini-series like ‘Superman/Aliens’ and ‘Superman and Batman vs. Aliens and Predator.’

Hickman spoke glowingly about the project in a discussion with EW, saying, “I love the Aliens universe and the mythology, and obviously, just how atmospherically and well-designed everything is has always gotten my creative juices flowing. It was tricky finding a way to make these two things work together, but I think Esad and I landed on something that works for fans of both franchises.”

‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ is the latest in Marvel’s run of 20th Century Fox licensed comics, which has included ‘Predator vs. Wolverine,’ ‘What If…? Aliens,’ and a host of Aliens and Predator-themed ongoings and mini-series.

There’s a ton of synergy in this release, too. ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ releases at the same time as the next film, ‘Alien: Romulus.’ It also marks the latest reunion for the creative team of Hickman and Ribić, whose work on 2015’s ‘Secret Wars’ is heavily rumored to influence the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ #1 will hit stands July 24.