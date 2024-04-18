TV & MoviesComics

Aliens vs. Avengers: Release date, cover art, plot details & more

Christopher Baggett
Aliens vs. Avengers and Aliens key artMarvel Comics

If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Aliens and Avengers brawl from Marvel, here’s everything you need to know before the series drops.

The upcoming ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ pits the Avengers against the legendary Xenomorphs for the first time.

Before the series releases in July, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel Comics crossover event.

Contents

What is Aliens vs. Avengers?

According to Marvel, the book is set in a new timeline decades in the future with older versions of Marvel characters. In addition to showcasing the first meeting of the Avengers and the Xenomorphs, the book promises to expand on Alien lore with the reveal of the homeworld of the Engineers, the race shown to be responsible for the creation of the human race in ‘Prometheus.’

The four-issue ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ mini-series will be written by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and illustrated by Esad Ribić (Thor: God of Thunder). The duo is perhaps best remembered for their work on 2015’s ‘Secret Wars,’ which merged the 616 and Ultimate Universes into one.

‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ marks the first time the Marvel Universe will crossover with the Xenomorphs. Over the years, they’ve had multiple crossovers with other publishers, but the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney has opened the door for crossovers such as this. A previous crossover saw Wolverine go claw to claw with the Predator in a war of attrition that lasted for decades.

The first issue hits stands just before the release of ‘Alien: Romulus,’ the seventh overall film in the Alien franchise. The new film is set between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens,’ focusing on a group of space colonists who encounter the Xenomorphs on an abandoned space station.

Aliens vs. Avengers issues

Aliens vs Avengers cover artALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
On Sale 7/24
ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
Release date TBA
ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
Release date TBA
ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ
Release date TBA

Every Free Comic Book Day 2024 title: Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars & More | Marvel Comics’ Blood Hunt reading guide: Spider-Man tie-ins, Morbius’ return & more | X-Men Krakoa Age finale: Magneto’s resurrection, Iron Man’s downfall, & more | Sabretooth War: Everyone who died so far in Wolverine’s bloodiest story ever | DC Comics Absolute Power reading guide: Will the Justice League return in next event? | The darkest alternate Earths in the Marvel Multiverse 

Related Topics

AlienAvengersMarvel Comics

About The Author

Christopher Baggett

Christopher Baggett started writing about comics on the Internet when he was 14 years old. Since then, he's written professionally for a host of sites, including ComicsBeat, Comic Book Resources, and The HomeWorld. He's most knowledgable about the legacy heroes of the '80s and '90s that he grew up with and believes Wally West is the best Flash - and he'll fight anyone over it. For tips, news, press and more, contact Christopher at christopher.baggett@dexerto.com

keep reading
Aliens Xenomorph and Aliens vs Avengers cover
Comics
Marvel reveals Aliens vs Avengers comic by Secret Wars creators
Christopher Baggett
The Ultimates
Comics
Who are The Ultimates? Marvel’s twisted Ultimate Avengers explained
Christopher Baggett
Superman, Nightwing, and X-Men key art
Comics
April 17th best new comics: Nightwing #113, Fall of the House of X #4, & more
Christopher Baggett
Weapon X, Wolverine, and All-New Wolverine
Comics
The ten best Wolverine comics & where to find them
Christopher Baggett

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.