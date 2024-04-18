Aliens vs. Avengers: Release date, cover art, plot details & more

If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Aliens and Avengers brawl from Marvel, here’s everything you need to know before the series drops.

The upcoming ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ pits the Avengers against the legendary Xenomorphs for the first time.

Before the series releases in July, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Marvel Comics crossover event.

What is Aliens vs. Avengers?

According to Marvel, the book is set in a new timeline decades in the future with older versions of Marvel characters. In addition to showcasing the first meeting of the Avengers and the Xenomorphs, the book promises to expand on Alien lore with the reveal of the homeworld of the Engineers, the race shown to be responsible for the creation of the human race in ‘Prometheus.’

The four-issue ‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ mini-series will be written by Jonathan Hickman (Ultimate Spider-Man) and illustrated by Esad Ribić (Thor: God of Thunder). The duo is perhaps best remembered for their work on 2015’s ‘Secret Wars,’ which merged the 616 and Ultimate Universes into one.

‘Aliens vs. Avengers’ marks the first time the Marvel Universe will crossover with the Xenomorphs. Over the years, they’ve had multiple crossovers with other publishers, but the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney has opened the door for crossovers such as this. A previous crossover saw Wolverine go claw to claw with the Predator in a war of attrition that lasted for decades.

The first issue hits stands just before the release of ‘Alien: Romulus,’ the seventh overall film in the Alien franchise. The new film is set between ‘Alien’ and ‘Aliens,’ focusing on a group of space colonists who encounter the Xenomorphs on an abandoned space station.

Aliens vs. Avengers issues

ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

On Sale 7/24 ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #2 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Release date TBA ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #3 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Release date TBA ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #4 (OF 4)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

Release date TBA

