New Shinies in Pokemon Legends Z-A would be a game-changer

Shiny Pokemon are a lot of fun to track down – but what would it be like if Pokemon Legends Z-A introduced even more Shiny variations?

If you’re someone who likes to track down rares and achievements in video games, it’s likely that you’ve spent some time Shiny hunting in Pokemon. It’s a niche part of the franchise for sure, but the Shiny hunting community is dedicated and lively.

Almost every Pokemon has an attainable Shiny variant, but some ‘mons have unattainable Shiny forms that can only be obtained illegitimately. These creatures are referred to as being “Shiny-locked” and it’s a hot topic of debate in the community.

The thrill of finding a rare, sparkly Pokemon out in the wild while playing a game is second to none – but what if different Shiny rarities were introduced? Each Pokemon could have a handful of different colors and design variations, with some being rarer than others.

For example, the standard Psyduck Shiny variant is an icy blue, as shown in the featured image for this article. If the next Pokemon game introduced further variants, there could be a slightly more common Shiny Psyduck with a lavender color scheme and a much rarer Shiny with a pink color scheme.

It’s a silly example, but upcoming titles like Pokemon Legends Z-A have an amazing chance to experiment with series mainstays like the Shiny mechanic. This is wishful thinking on our part – there’s been nothing official to indicate that this will happen.

Rarer Shinies could be lots of fun to hunt, though, and it would provide even more content for completionists and collectors to play through. Arguably, having more Pokemon variants in the franchise would also add to the immersive nature of the game as well.

This topic popped up in a fan discussion recently, with Pokemon players debating how fun it could be to have different Shiny variations. Many agreed that, removing the technical limitations, it would be a cool idea for collectors and could present fun ideas for monotype nuzlockes, too.

It’s very unlikely that we’ll see different Shiny variations implemented in Legends Z-A or Generation 10, but hey, a collector can dream. The Pokemon games are a blast to play as someone who enjoys trying to 100% every game they touch and Legends Z-A could take this to the next level.