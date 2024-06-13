Pokemon player unveils unbelievable “pride month luck” with iconic Shiny hunt

Shiny hunting in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can be time-consuming at the best of times. Even with the right sandwich recipe and timing, finding rare critters in the overworld is a hobby that’s best suited to the most patient Pokemon players.

However, some players seem to get all the luck, as one recently unveiled in a community discussion online. Jokingly captioning their picture, “Well, there goes all of my luck for the next week or two”, a player showed Reddit a wild herd of Sylveon — with an incredible three Shinies visible in the picture.

Finding one Shiny Pokemon is rare enough, but finding three Shiny versions of a Pokemon that’s already decently uncommon in the overworld is ridiculously lucky.

Other players were astounded by the Shiny haul, with one Pokemon fan praising the person behind the original post by saying, “My favorite Eeveelution DOES get outbreaks?! I guess I’m just unlucky! Seriously, great work with the 3 Shiny Sylveon.”

Some Pokemon players were clearly envious of the haul, with one chiming in, “… your luck for the next week? WEEK? Try “for the next five lifetimes”…Seriously, save some luck for the rest of us… /j”.

Another queried, “Congrats, did you manage to catch all 3?” The lucky Pokemon player replied that they did manage to catch all of them, noting, “This is probably the most Shiny Pokemon I’ve ever seen at once in an outbreak.”

Some people in the Subreddit acknowledged how Sylveon has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community (thanks to its color scheme being the same as the trans pride flag), with one person joking, “Nah your luck is fine but all of your pride month luck is used up”.

If you’re hoping to start Shiny hunting – and perhaps come across some Shiny Eeveelutions in the process – make sure to check out our guide to creating Sparkling Power sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. These tasty treats help to increase your chances of finding Shinies, just like the Shiny Charm does.