Pokemon Go player laments rare Shiny after over 1,000 failed encounters

Pokemon Go has a lot of Shiny Pokemon for trainers to catch, but some of them have proven to be particularly difficult to find, leaving empty-handed players frustrated.

Shiny Hunting has been a longstanding part of Pokemon ever since the uniquely colored variants were first added in Gen 2. Pokemon Go is no exception, with Niantic offering bonuses like halved Egg Hatch Distance in the 8th Anniversary Party to make Shinies easier to get.

However, Shiny Pokemon are still rare and difficult to find, with a wild encounter rate of 1 in 500. It isn’t always even the rarest Shinies that evade trainers, with each player having their own desired Shiny that refuses to appear.

Article continues after ad

Sharing their experiences, a Pokemon Go player took to Reddit, asking, “What’s the shiny that eludes you?” – before revealing that they had encountered over 1,000 Ghastly, yet not one was Shiny. This unfortunate streak has prevented them from completing the impressive milestone of acquiring a Shiny Kanto Pokedex.

Article continues after ad

OP was not alone in their struggle, with the most upvoted comment replying: “Furfrou. It’s funny whenever I read about someone being tired of seeing it, cause I just want a black poodle.”

Another response went as far as to call Magikarp the “bane of my existence,” while a different user had similar words to say about Beldum, believing “the shiny form is so goated that it hurts all the more when you see the blue and silver of normal Beldum.”

Article continues after ad

In some cases, getting the Shiny is only half the work, as this trainer knows all too well, responding, “Cascoon and Dustox. I have caught five shiny Wurmple that have all turned into Silcoon and Beautifly,” meaning they got the wrong 50/50 evolution five times in a row.

It’s not necessarily even always rare Shinies that elude players, with others admitting they had been in pursuit of common Pokemon like Pidgey, Psyduck, Weedle, and Zigzagoon for a long time. The low spawn rate of Shiny Pokemon means even these common encounters can be a pain to find, especially as Pokemon Go has no bad luck mitigation.

Article continues after ad