How to get the Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

The Master Ball is the most powerful Pokeball in the series, catching any Pokemon without fail. Here’s how trainers can find one in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The Pokemon series always has some traditions that carry through every Generation, like the choice between a Grass, Fire, or Water Starter Pokemon.

Series veterans will be happy to know that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back another tradition in the form of the Master Ball, which players can only get one of in a single playthrough.

This is because the Master Ball is the only Pokeball in the game that will catch a Pokemon no matter what, without fail. Here is everything trainers need to know in Generation 9 to get the Master Ball.

Article continues after ad

Where to get the Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Considering the Master Ball is one of the strongest items in the game, players will have to fully complete the main story in order to earn theirs.

This means beating all eight gyms and the Elite Four, defeating every Titan Pokemon with Arven, and shutting down every Team Star base in Paldea.

The game’s three main storylines revolve around Titan Pokemon, the Gym Challenge, and Team Star.

Once players have completed each of the three storylines, they will embark on ‘The Way Home’ storyline and travel through The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), where the game’s Paradox Pokemon reside.

After finishing ‘The Way Home’, players will wake up in their dorm room at the Academy and be called to Director Clavell’s office. Here, he will give you one Master Ball—which is the only one available for the rest of the game.

Article continues after ad

What to use the Master Ball on

It goes without saying that the Master Ball should only be used on incredibly rare and hard-to-catch Pokemon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This means players should probably use theirs on one of the five Legendary Pokemon found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Here are the Pokemon players should think about using the Master Ball on:

Koraidon/Miraidon

Chi-Yu

Ting-Lu

Chien-Pao

Wo-Chien

The Ruinous Quartet are great choices to use the Master Ball on as they are Legendary Pokemon, they require a lot of work to find, and they have pretty low catch rates in general. Additionally, the extra Koraidon or Miraidon players get, depending on their version, is also a solid choice to use the Master Ball on.

Article continues after ad

Regardless of who players choose to use it on, it’s better to use it than just letting it sit in your inventory unused. It takes a lot of work to earn the Master Ball, so make the most of it and make one challenging catch easy and stress-free!

And that’s everything trainers need to know about earning the Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet