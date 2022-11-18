Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Noibat and Noivern are returning in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Noibat and its evolved form Noivern.

Both Noibat and Noivern return in Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, swooping around the caves of Paldea, waiting to be caught. Both are dual Flying/Dragon-type Pokemon that made their debut in Gen 6 of the franchise. Each Pokemon resembles a small dragon-like bat and can be very useful in battle.

Below we’ll cover where you can catch Noibat and a Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Noibat into the much more powerful Noivern in the game.

The Pokemon Company Noibat returns from Gen 6.

Where to find Noibat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Noibat is most often found flying around the North Province (Area One) location of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, mostly in caves in that region.

It can also be found in West Province (Area 2), patrolling caves and waiting to swoop down on unsuspecting trainers. It also primarily appears at night.

Where to find Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolved form of Noibat, Noivern, is also found flying around North Province (Area One) at night.

In fact, Noivern can be found in and out of caves all over Paldea’s northwestern region, so keep an eye out for it in any cave you may stumble into. Also, beware, the Pokemon is likely to be at a high level, so only battle it if you’re ready.

The Pokemon Company Noivern is a powerful dragon/bat Pokemon.

How to evolve Noibat into Noivern

You can also obtain a Noivern by evolving your Noibat by training it to level 48 and letting it evolve naturally.

There are no special items or requirements for evolving Noibat into Noivern in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

So there you have it, how to find Noibat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

