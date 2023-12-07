How to get free Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Celebrating the upcoming release of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC, players will now be able to claim a free Master Ball in their own games. Here’s how to get one for your very own.

The legendary Master Ball is an item Pokemon players are always looking to grab. After all, nothing is worse than coming across an epic Shiny or a rare legendary creature and not being able to catch it with your regular Pokeballs.

However, as part of the new Indigo Disk DLC being released for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, The Pokemon Company has gifted all players a free Master Ball, allowing them to grab one of the brand-new legendaries coming to the game. Here’s how to get the item for yourself.

It’s worth noting that the gift will only be available from December 14 to January 3 23:59 UTC, so make sure you redeem it before the expiry date.

How to get a free Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Niantic

To get a free Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, all you need to do is follow these steps. Luckily, there’s no specific code you need to type in.

Launch Pokemon Scarlet or Violet. Click on the Poke Portal. Select Mystery Gift and click Get via Internet. Once connected to the internet, click the Master Ball gift. The gift should arrive.

Make sure you save your game after getting the gift so you don’t have to redeem it all over again.

So, there you have it. That’s how to get a free Master Ball in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While thinking about what Pokemon you want to catch with it, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides and content:

