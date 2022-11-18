Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Players no longer have to collect over 100 spirits scattered across the Paldea region now that Spiritomb spawns naturally in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, but it isn’t easy to find.

Spiritomb is one of the most haunting Pokemon in the franchise due to it being made up of 108 trapped spirits. Its Pokedex entry even states that some of those spirits have ill intentions.

Regardless, it has become a fan-favorite Ghost-type since introduced in Diamond & Pearl, and it’s made its way into another main series title with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

There have often been gimmicks in finding Spiritomb in-game, but this go around, it’s just a member of the pool of wild spawns.

Spiritomb locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

For the first time since its debut in Gen 4, Spiritomb can be found in the wild without any puzzle-solving. However, its meager spawn rate still makes it hard to find. Even after encountering one, its Habitat page in the Pokedex doesn’t show where you can find more.

Yet, through playtesting, we’ve found that Spiritomb reliably spawns on the northern slopes of Glaseado Mountain. Players can also use items or make sandwiches that boost the spawn rate of Ghost or Dark-type Pokemon, increasing the chances of finding a wild Spiritomb.

And that's all there is to finding Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

