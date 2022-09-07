What are Titan Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Titan Pokemon are a brand new type of boss in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, so we’ve gathered all the information we can find on these powerful creatures to help you defeat them.

There are loads of new Pokemon to look forward to in Scarlet & Violet including the adorable Lechonk, the poisonous-yet-artsy lemur Grafaiai, and of course, the box art Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.

Scarlet & Violet will also include a new type of enemy: Titan Pokemon. These are larger and more powerful versions of existing creatures that you’ll need to overcome to progress through the game.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Titan Pokemon, including the ones that have been confirmed so far and details of their weaknesses to help you beat them when the game is out.

What are Titan Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet?

Titan Pokemon appear to be Scarlet & Violet’s equivalent of boss fights. They’re bigger and stronger than regular Pokemon, so they’ll put up quite a fight, but you’ll need to defeat them to get Herba Mystica.

Herba Mystica are rare herbs that are said to immediately restore health when eaten. You’ll have to collect these herbs alongside a researcher called Arven as part of the game’s Path Of Legends storyline.

Considering how powerful and oversized they are, it seems like Titan Pokemon will have a lot in common with Noble Pokemon from Legends Arceus and Totems from Sun & Moon.

All Titan Pokemon revealed for Scarlet & Violet so far

Klawf (The Stony Cliff Titan)

The first Titan Pokemon that was revealed for Scarlet & Violet is Klawf, a crab-like creature that’s also known as the Stony Cliff Titan. We don’t know its exact location yet, but it will be found in the desert.

Klawf is a pure Rock-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak to Grass, Ice, and Water-type attacks. This means that if you chose Sprigatito or Quaxly as your starter Pokemon, you’ll already have an advantage.

That’s everything we know about Titan Pokemon right now! We’ll keep this page updated as more Titans are revealed for the game, so check back soon.