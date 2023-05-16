The Master Ball is coming to Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to complete a Special Research quest if you want to get your hands on it. Here’s everything you need to know.

After years of rumors, Niantic has finally confirmed that the iconic Master Ball is making its way to Pokemon Go – meaning you’ll be able to get one guaranteed catch for any Pokemon you encounter.

This is great news for anyone who’s managed to defeat their favorite Legendary Pokemon or find one of those elusive Galarian Legendary Birds, as you won’t need to worry about them running away anymore.

Article continues after ad

Master Balls won’t be easy to obtain, though, so we’ve put together a guide to help you get one of these rare items in Pokemon Go.

Niantic

How to get the Master Ball in Pokemon Go

The only way to get a Master Ball in Pokemon Go will be to complete the Let’s Go! Special Research quest once the final tasks are released on May 22, 2023. The Master Ball will be one of the featured rewards available.

Many of you will already have the Let’s Go! Special Research quest, but if not, you can claim it by simply logging in to the Pokemon Go app any time before the Season of Rising Heroes ends on June 1, 2023, at 10AM local time.

Article continues after ad

You can check if you have this quest already by tapping the binoculars at the bottom right corner of the screen in the Pokemon Go app and then scrolling across to the ‘Special’ tab.

We also have a Let’s Go Special Research quest guide which we’ll update once the new tasks go live.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Niantic

Will there be more Master Balls in the future?

The good news is that there will be more than one opportunity to get a Master Ball in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

This has been confirmed by Niantic, who urged fans to “think wisely about how you’ll use it, and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokemon Go to acquire more”.

While the prospect of more Master Balls is exciting, we don’t know how – or when – you’ll be able to get one again in the future.

Considering how rare Master Balls are in other Pokemon games, they probably won’t be very common, so we’d recommend getting one by completing the free Let’s Go! Special Research quest if you can.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Master Ball! While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips