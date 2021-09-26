How to get the Master Ball in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

A Pokemon game isn’t complete without the Master Ball: the Poke Ball that catches ’em all. And Pokemon Diamond & Pearl is no different – here’s how you can get your hands on it.

If you’re a seasoned Trainer, you’ll know all too well how hard it can be to catch a Legendary ‘mon unless you get lucky and manage to capture it with an Ultra Ball. Given that the odds are low and you’ll probably need at least 30 to achieve this, the Master Ball is best as it has a 100% success rate.

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl actually has TWO of the elusive items, so if you have another monster you’d rather not fight for or you accidentally used the first one on a Magikarp, not to worry. Here’s everything you need to know to obtain them.

Advertisement

Contents:

How to get Master Balls in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Master Ball #1 – Team Galactic HQ

You can’t get this one until you’ve beaten Candice: the penultimate Gym Leader in Snowpoint City. After this, the story will take you to the Acuity Lakefront and then Veilstone City where you’ll need to head to the Galactic Warehouse to get the key to the villainous team’s headquarters.

Make your way to floor 4F, making sure you’ve healed up first as a nasty boss battle awaits you. Here you’ll find Team Galactic leader Cyrus, armed with a team of three Pokemon: a level 40 Murkrow, lv.40 Golbat, and a level 43 Sneasel.

Once defeated, the boss will reward you with a Master Ball, claiming that it’s a spare and he “doesn’t need it” – which works out very fortunate for you!

Advertisement

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl Master Ball #2 – Lottery

The second method is a lot trickier than the first as it doesn’t rely on skill or a boss fight like the first. Cross all your fingers and toes for this one because you’ll need pure luck on your side!

Head to Jubilife City and then go into the TV Station. Here, you’ll find the Lottery Corner where you can win a Master Ball. Sounds easy, right? Well, the numbers need to match up EXACTLY with one of your Pokemon to win it, and it’s a lot harder than it sounds.

We’d say keep trying and you’ll eventually get it, but there are people who have attempted it for years and not won, so you truly need some good luck to win it. If you manage to, you should probably go and buy a lottery ticket in real life.

Advertisement

And there you have it! Two ways to secure yourself a Master Ball in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. We will be updating this guide with new screenshots and any potential new information once Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl release, so keep it locked to Dexerto for that.

For other Diamond & Pearl guides, which will also be updated upon the launch of BD&SP, check out these: All Rare Candy locations | Where to find Munchlax | Hardest Pokemon to catch in the Sinnoh region | Where to find Cresselia | How to find Heatran | How to get the National Pokedex