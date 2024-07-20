Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans debate the future Master Balls after Indigo Disk DLC

Following the events of the Indigo Disk, some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers are concerned about the effectiveness of future Master Balls.

As many Pokemon veterans know, the Master Ball is the ultimate Poke Ball in the series. It can catch any Pokemon without fail, which makes it great for those hard-to-catch Legendaries.

Luckily, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has provided ample opportunities for trainers to get their hands on them. The Pokemon Company has even offered free Master Ball distribution events so trainers can claim another Master Ball aside from the one earned through the main story.

However, the main story has some trainers worried the Master Ball may lose its unbeatable status in future games thanks to the Indigo Disk DLC.

Trainers who’ve played through the Indigo Disk DLC will remember that Kieran, the main character’s rival in both expansions, attempts to catch Terapagos in a Master Ball during a climactic cutscene.

Later on, that very same Master Ball breaks in a series first. As such, a worried trainer took to Reddit to ask the game’s community: “With the ease we now have of getting Master Balls, and the fact Terapagos actually escaped one, do you think in future games they will no longer have a 100% catch rate?”

However, many trainers were adamant that, as long as the player used a Master Ball, it would also work as it has since its inception.

“No way. At this point, the Master Ball is a staple in the games, and they aren’t likely going to change that,” said one fan.

Another fan humorously pointed out that the Pokemon anime showed a Whiscash eating a Master Ball in the episode ‘Whiscash and Ash’ during the Ruby & Sapphire series, but there have been no changes made in the mainline series.

Others astutely pointed out that it wasn’t the Master Ball failing that caused it to break, but instead Terapagos and its Tera Energy.

“In player hands it will always work as intended, and even in this situation the Master Ball also worked as intended: It immediately caught Terapagos,” explained one fan. “It was when Kieran ordered it to Terastalize and it went berserk and he tried recalling it that Terapagos was able to resist and break the Master Ball.”

While a Master Ball breaking did make for an effective plot point in the Indigo Disk, it seems unlikely that Game Freak will buck tradition in future generations.