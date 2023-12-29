Every mythical in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and how to find them

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk welcomes back plenty of Pokemon, so alongside the beasts found in the original region, here’s every mythical and how to find them.

Most Pokemon fans know that some Pokemon are rarer than others. Still, there’s a special place in the Pokedex for Mythical Pokemon, the type of Legendary creatures that usually require a special event.

Dating back to Mew in Pokemon Red and Blue, mythical Pokemon exist in every generation and every region, though the many different ways of acquiring them have changed over the years.

So, if you want to add the likes of Mew, Jirachi, or even Victini to your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex, we’re here to tell you if, how, and then where, you can catch these rare creatures.

Contents

Every mythical in the Paldea Pokdex

Whether attainable in the game itself, or available through transfer via Pokemon Home, all of the following mythical Pokemon can be used in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Mew

Jirachi

Deoxys

Phione

Manaphy

Darkrai

Shaymin

Arceus

Keldeo

Meloetta

Diancie

Hoopa

Volcanion

Magearna

Zarude

Every mythical you can catch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Game Freak/The Pokemon Company

Sadly, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet don’t allow you to catch many Legendary or Mythical Pokemon natively in the game. These Pokemon are occasionally distributed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet mystery gift code events.

Elsewhere, if you own the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk DLC, you can work through the main storyline to unlock a total of 25 legendary Pokemon. This includes the mythical Pokemon Meloetta, and you can learn how to catch Meloetta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet here.

With this, Meloetta is currently the single mythical Pokemon you can catch natively in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. However, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak recently announced a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Epilogue, including a tease towards a new Pokemon.

If some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaks are to be believed (though always take information gleaned this way with a pinch of salt), this could be a new mythical Pokemon, tied to The Local Trio from Kitikami.

Every mythical you can transfer into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As of the release of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC, and the addition of more Pokemon, you can transfer the following Pokemon into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

We have included the Nintendo Switch games where you can natively catch these Pokemon where applicable. Otherwise, players may have to trade or wait for a new event featuring the mythical Pokemon.

Remember, whether you catch these mythical creatures in Pokemon Go, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Sword & Shield, or elsewhere, you need a subscription to Pokemon Home to transfer them into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Only Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players can trade with Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Name Games It Can Be Caught Mew Pokemon Go Jirachi Pokemon Go Deoxys Pokemon Go Phione Pokemon Legends: Arceus Manaphy Pokemon Legends: Arceus Darkrai Pokemon Go, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Shaymin Pokemon Go, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Arceus Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Keldeo Pokemon Sword & Shield Meloetta Pokemon Go, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Diancie Pokemon Go Hoopa Pokemon Go Volcanion Not currently available Magearna Pokemon Home (Reward for completing the Pokemon Home Pokedex) Zarude Pokemon Go

Every mythical you cannot have in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Here is every mythical Pokemon that cannot be transferred into Pokemon Scarlet & Violet through any means:

Celebi

Victini

Genesect

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

There you have it, folks. That is every mythical Pokemon currently available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

