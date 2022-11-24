Best starter to choose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

If you’re playing through Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for the first time, you might be wondering which starter to choose: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly? Let’s find out which one is best.

The biggest question for any trainer when beginning a new Pokemon adventure is: Which starter are you choosing? After all, it will accompany you for most of your journey, so it’s an important decision to make.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea region, there are three starters you can choose between. There’s the Grass-type cat Sprigatito, the Fire-type crocodile Fuecoco, or the Water-type duck Quaxly.

Whether you want to choose a starter that will help you beat the main story or you’re looking for a competitive companion, we’ve tried our best to help you make your decision below.

Which starter Pokemon is best in Scarlet & Violet?

Unlike some of the older Pokemon games, there isn’t an obvious ‘best starter’ in Scarlet & Violet, especially as there are three different paths to complete and you can tackle them in any order you like.

However, we believe that Fuecoco is the best starter for beating the game’s main story. This is partly because the first two Gym Leaders are Bug-type and Grass-type, so having a strong Fire-type on your team will give you a big advantage over them.

Fuecoco also has one of the best final evolutions: Skeledirge. It’s a powerful Fire/Ghost-type Pokemon, which means it’s immune to Normal-type and Fighting-type attacks and resistant to seven other types. It’s hard to deny how useful that is in battle!

The main downside of choosing Fuecoco is that it has a very poor Speed stat, which means it will pretty much always attack second. It’s also generally agreed upon that Quaxly and Sprigatito’s final evolutions are better choices for competitive play.

So what about Quaxly and Sprigatito?

As we said before, there’s not really a definitive ‘best starter’ in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. While Fuecoco might make the main story a little bit easier to complete, there are plenty of reasons to choose Quaxly or Sprigatito instead.

Quaxly is a great option for taking down the first Titan Pokemon, Klawf, which will give Koraidon or Miraidon the ability to boost around the map. Quaxly will also have no trouble storming Team Star’s Fire-type base and defeating their Leader, Mela.

On the other hand, many players have agreed that Sprigatito is a great choice for competitive play once it reaches its final evolution Meowscarada. This is mainly because of its high Speed and Attack stats that will let it take opponents by surprise. Also, it’s adorable!

All starter Pokemon stats in Scarlet & Violet

Here are the final evolution stats for all three starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet:

Pokemon HP Attack Defense Sp. Attack Sp. Defense Speed Meowscarada 76 110 70 81 70 123 Skeledirge 104 75 100 110 75 66 Quaquaval 85 120 80 85 75 85

Each starter has a total of 530 base stats, so you only need to pay attention to how they’re distributed. If you want a fast attacker, choose Meowscarada, but if you prefer bulk, Skeledirge is your best option.

Ultimately, the best starter Pokemon is really down to your personal preference. Besides, if you follow our handy guide right here, you can get all three starters in the game eventually anyway!

Once you’ve chosen your starter, why not check out our ranking of the best starter Pokemon of all time? We’ve also got more Scarlet & Violet guides below:

