Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All confirmed & leaked Legendary Pokemon in Paldea Region

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will soon be able to catch Legendary species in the Paldea region. Here is everything we know so far about the Legendary and Mythical Pokemon confirmed or leaked for Gen 9.

** This guide is based on information shown in Scarlet & Violet official content and is subject to change when the games release**

Catching Legendary and Mythical Pokemon is a particularly special challenge for the series, and will continue in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when they release November 18, 2022. These powerful Pokemon have appeared in many ways throughout the past nine generations, and usually have effects on the events of the main narrative.

While recent games like Pokemon Sword & Shield have saved the majority of Legendary and Mythical encounters for post-game and DLC, things could be changed up in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. One of the first big differences is the early appearance of Cyclizar, and the importance of the primary box Legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon.

However, it still isn’t clear how Legendary species from previous regions will be used in the Gen 9 adventures. Below are all the confirmed or leaked Legendary Pokemon that will be appearing in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

All Legendary and Mythical Pokemon currently planned for Gen 9

According to Serebii.net, below are all the officially confirmed and leaked Legendary Pokemon planned for Scarlet & Violet. The list is likely to change once the games release, or as more information becomes available closer to release.

The Pokemon Company The box Legendary Pokemon Koraidon and Miraidon

Koraidon

Miraidon

Unfortunately, no other Legendary or Mythical Pokemon have been confirmed at this. It is likely many past favorites will be revealed after the game’s release, or via potential DLC for Scarlet & Violet. However, Game Freak and Nintendo have not confirmed any DLC plans as of this writing.

Please check back for regular updates, as this guide will continue to be expanded as new information becomes available.