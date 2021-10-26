How to get free Baneful Fox mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers exploring the Hisui region can do so in style as Game Freak is giving out a free cosmetic item based on Hisuian Zoroark for the RPG’s 2022 launch. Here is how to get the Pokemon Legends Arceus Baneful Fox mask.

Although a Gen IV origin story, players will be experiencing a very different version of Sinnoh when Pokemon Legends Arceus drops in January 2022. The semi-open world RPG is introducing a flurry of new features to the region such as Hisui forms.

To celebrate the reveal of Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark, Game Freak is giving away a limited-time clothing item based on the Ghost-type that players can wear in-game. Here are the steps to claiming the Baneful Fox Mask for free.

How to get Pokemon Legends Arceus Baneful Fox Mask for free

Game Freak is gearing up for the launch of Pokemon Legends on January 28, 2022, by offering fans a handful of free items for pre-ordering the game early.

While having the items tied to your account is as simple as purchasing the game early, there are a couple of things players will have to do to actually redeem it.

Below we will break down the easy steps to obtain the Pokemon Legends Arceus Baneful Fox Mask clothing accessory.

How to redeem Baneful Fox Mask in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Step 1: Players need to purchase Pokemon Legends Arceus either physically or digitally before the expiration deadline which is May 9, 2022, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

Step 2: Once the game is out on January 28, 2022, players need to boot up the game and play the story until they unlock the Mystery Gift feature. According to Game Freak, it will take about two hours to access it.

Step 3: After unlocking Mystery Gift, click the Get via Internet tab. The Baneful Fox Mask gift should show up – click and download it.

Step 4: After downloading the gift, the item accessory will now be available in the clothing menu to equip.

And that’s it – pretty simple, right? Game Freak is giving fans up until three months to redeem the free DLC once the RPG releases.

It should be noted that the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set is also being included in this deal as well. For our full breakdown of that clothing item, make sure to check out our guide here.