Rediscover Kanto missed a chance to revisit some of Pokemon Go’s rarest monsters

The latest Pokemon Go event is called Rediscover Kanto, and it has players meddling back to the region that started it all. But, could this celebration have been better focusing on rarer ‘mons?

Oh Kanto, it feels like only yesterday I was exploring Pallet Town and catching my very first Pidgey. Not through my powerful memory, but more because The Pokemon Company and Niantic like to shine a spotlight on Kanto more often than a Primeape gets angry.

As part of the Rediscover Go campaign, the Pokemon Go Rediscover Kanto event has fans revisiting the original 151 but with a myriad of new changes to the Pokemon Go formula, supposedly offering us a way to relive the very beginning of the game, as it goes through some sort of rebirth.

Article continues after ad

Thematically it all makes sense. But eight years into my Pokemon Go adventure, it’s going to take a bit more than the return of Bulbasaur to get a rise out of me, especially when there are other mons I’m still on the hunt for.

Article continues after ad

A Pokemon Golden Opportunity