How to get Garchomp Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company is celebrating the release of its 2022 open-world title with a limited-time clothing item. Here is how to get the Pokemon Legends Arceus Garchomp Kimono Set.

To get fans excited for the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, Game Freak announced that players can unlock the exclusive Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set when the game launches in January 2022.

The upcoming project has a second in-game clothing item that is based on a Sinnoh favorite. This guide will break down how to unlock the Garchomp Kimono Set in the open-world title.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Garchomp Kimono Set

Although the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set is a worldwide promotion, the Garchomp version of the skin is exclusive to Japan. Fortunately, players from other regions can still get their hands on the special clothing item.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set in Legends Arceus

Because the Nintendo Switch is not region-locked, fans can still get their hands on a Japanese version of the game that will still work on their Nintendo Switch.

Here are the easiest steps on how to secure the right edition of Legends Arceus to get the Garchomp Kimono Set:

Step 1: Go to Amazon JP to access the Japanese version of the site. On Google, you can click “translate to English”, or at the bottom of the website is an option to switch the language to English as well.

Go to Amazon JP to access the Japanese version of the site. On Google, you can click “translate to English”, or at the bottom of the website is an option to switch the language to English as well. Step 2: Search “Pokemon Legends Switch” at the top of the site, or go to this page here.

Search “Pokemon Legends Switch” at the top of the site, or go to this page here. Step 2: Once on the main, make sure to click the “ Limited to Amazon ” edition. The skin is exclusive to the site so it’s vital that you check off the right edition.

Once on the main, make sure to click the “ ” edition. The skin is exclusive to the site so it’s vital that you check off the right edition. Step 3: Now you can select either the “ Boxed Edition ” or the “ Download Version “. We recommend going with the latter since digital is easier than shipping internationally.

Now you can select either the “ ” or the “ “. We recommend going with the latter since digital is easier than shipping internationally. Step 4: Click “Preorder now” and follow the checkout instructions. You can use any normal credit or debit card – you don’t need a Japanese one. If you do go with the physical edition, shipping is $12/£9 and you’ll get it a few days after the January 28, 2022 release date.

According to Amazon Japan, a separate code for the Garchomp Kimono Set will be sent out via email. It’s not clear if the code will be issued before or after launch.

Read More: How to get Legends Arceus preorder TCG card outside Japan

Like the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono outfit, players will be able to redeem it in-game once Pokemon Legends Arceus launches on January 28th, 2022 using the Mystery Gifts feature.