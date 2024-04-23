Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Shadow Rider Calyrex best moveset

Cassidy Stephenson
Shadow Rider Calyrex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shadow Rider Calyrex is a formidable opponent in competitive play. Here’s how to build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s The Crown Tundra expansion introduced one of the franchise’s most powerful Psychic types. In competitive play, the Psychic/Ghost-type Shadow Rider Calyrex is the superior choice compared to the Ice Rider form.

Shadow Rider Calyrex stands out with its impressive 150 base Speed and 165 base Special Attack, which makes it a powerhouse when combined with Astral Barrage and Nasty Plot.

Keep reading if you wish to learn how to build Shadow Rider Calyrex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet best Shadow Rider Calyrex moveset

PokemonMovesetAbilityNatureHeld ItemTera Type
– Astral Barrage
– Psyshock
– Tera Blast
– Nasty Plot 		As One (Shadow Rider)Timid (+ Speed, -Attack)Life OrbFighting or Fairy

You are stuck picking As One, considering it’s Shadow Rider Calyrex’s only ability. This increases the Pokemon’s Special Attack after defeating an opponent. Another effect of As One is that enemy Pokemon are not able to eat any Berries.

For its Tera Type, we recommend picking either Fighting or Fairy for a more defensive setup that helps it survive against Dark types.

As for its moveset, we suggest running Astral Barrage, Psychock, Tera Blast, and Nasty Plot. Astral Barrage and Psyshock are great STAB moves that can be further powered up by the Special Attack boost from Nasty Plot. We also recommended a Fighting or Fairy Tera Type so Dark Types could fall to Tera Blast.

Lastly, you should give a Life Orb to Shadow Rider Calyrex to improve its damage output in exchange for health each turn.

Shadow Rider Calyrex build alternatives

If you’re not looking to Terastalize into a Fairy-type, you can teach Calyrex Draining Kiss to be super effective against Dark types. You can also run a more defensive setup by teaching the Pokemon Protect and Substitute. However, we still recommend giving it Astral Barrage and Psyshock.

That’s everything you need to know about building Shadow Rider Calyrex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out more of our guides on the game below:

Paldea Pokedex | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | 

Related Topics

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About The Author

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. She's an expert in all things Pokemon, and her favorite games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Zacian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Zacian best moveset
Cassidy Stephenson
iron leaves pokemon scarlet violet
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Iron Leaves best moveset
Raissa Jerez
Urshifu Single Strike build in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Urshifu Single-Strike best moveset
Cassidy Stephenson
Urshifu in Pokemon
Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Urshifu Rapid-Strike best moveset
Cassidy Stephenson

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.