How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Game Freak is giving players an exclusive clothing item in Pokemon Legends Arceus for a limited time. Here is how to get the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set for free.

Pokemon Legends Arceus had many things revealed during the August 18th Pokemon Presents, but perhaps most exciting of all was the new region forms.

To celebrate the game’s launch in 2022, Game Freak is giving away the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set based on the Kanto Fire-type’s new design.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set

During the Pokemon Presents, Game Freak announced that they are giving Pokemon Legends players a free clothing set based on Growlithe’s new region form.

“You can receive it from the Mystery Gifts feature in your game, up until May 9, 2022. Dress yourself up in this fashionable getup as you enjoy your adventures in the Hisui region!” they said.

Their website adds that it will take “roughly 2 hours” to unlock the Mystery Gift feature. Below we will list the steps fans can take to unlock the special Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set clothing item for free.

How to get Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set Pokemon Legends Arceus

Step 1: Pre-order Pokemon Legends Arceus digitally from the eShop or buy it physically from various retailers.

Wait for your pre-order to unlock on January 28, 2022.

Play for two hours until you unlock the Mystery Gift feature.

Once in the Mystery Gift menu, click the "Get via Internet" option and download the Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set.

After the set is downloaded, you can now equip it to your character!

The open-world title officially hits stores on January 28th, 2022, only two months after Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Read More: 4 big things we now know about Pokemon Legends Arceus



From the launch trailer, Pokemon Legends: Arceus looks to be taking major risks for the franchise. From flying, ground, and water mounts to new regional forms, fans have a lot to be excited for. And now they can explore the Hisui region in style.