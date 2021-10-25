How to find Wardens in Pokemon Legends Arceus: Boss locations so far

In the Hisui region, players will face off against Noble Pokemon boss battles. Here is what we know about the Pokemon Legends Arceus Warden locations.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, players will eventually have to take on the powerful Noble Pokemon. The new forms act as boss battles and reside over various areas of Hisui.

Before taking on the special ‘mon, you will need to first come into contact with their protectors known as the Wardens. Think of the skilled trainers as Gym Leaders.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Wardens

At the time of writing, Game Freak has only announced four Wardens who are: Mai, Lian, Iscan, and Arezu. Most of the characters’ Noble Pokemon have also been revealed, as the bracelet on their arm matches up to them.

However at the time of writing, Arezu is still being kept a mystery. On the official site it simply states “she is tasked with the care of a certain lady Pokémon” which has sparked many theories.

Interestingly, many players have theorized that the 2022 title may have more than just the four Wardens. Below we will go over the ones we know of so far.

Warden Noble Pokemon Location Mai Wyrdeer Obsidian Fieldlands Lian Kleavor Obsidian Fieldlands Iscan Basculegion Hisui Sea Arezu N/A N/A

Pokemon Legends Arceus Warden Locations

While we currently don’t know where each Warden is located on the map, an insider named ‘Nihilego Khu’ who has ties to the prominent leaker ‘The Chinese Riddler‘ gave an interesting hint at where the important characters may be found on the map.

Even more intriguing is that the cryptic message suggests that there could actually be a total of 10 when the game launches in 2022.

While this is not confirmed, it would certainly make sense seeing as most of the Noble Pokemon have been tied to an in-game mechanic such as Cut, Fly and Swim, yet Braviary currently isn’t tied to any of the known Wardens.

So far as we know, suppose that 10 wardens in total, all deduced from recent hints and official announcements. pic.twitter.com/GbgIhCStZH — Nihilego Khu (@Riddler_Khu) October 25, 2021

Warden Lian

According to promotional material, we know that each of the Noble Pokemon will take up a specific part of the map. Scyther’s evolution Kleavor, for instance, will reside in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

In each of these locations, one of the four Wardens are assigned to taking care of the land. In his official profile, Lian is confirmed to be in the fieldlands.

“Lian cares for Kleavor, the lord of the Obsidian Fieldlands. Though young, he has been given the role of warden because he has proven himself to be very talented.”

Warden Mai

Warden Mai was one of the first characters to be introduced in Pokemon Legends Arceus’ early reveal information. Just like Lian, she also will reside in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Game Freak’s description of her states: “Mai is in charge of caring for a special Wyrdeer that can be found in the Obsidian Fieldlands. She and her partner, Munchlax, grew up together as if they were siblings.”

It appears likely that both Mai and the Kleavor Warden will be introduced early on in the game, and the Obsidian Fieldlands will be one of the first locations we visit in the Hisui region.

More than four Wardens?

As mentioned earlier up above, a new theory has fans speculating as to whether there will be more then four Wardens. Over on the r/PokeLeaks forums, users have put together a list of possible future Noble Pokemon.

If the map posted by insider Nihilego Khu is accurate then that would also line up with their tease of 10 Wardens. It will be interesting to see if the rumor ends up being true.

That is everything we know so far. When the game launches in January 2022, make sure to check back as we will have a full break down of where to find each of the Wardens.

Based on Game Freak’s early promotional materials, it appears that the skilled Trainers will play a pivotal role in unraveling the mystery of Hisui, as well as progressing the game.