Pokemon trainers fall in love as “chonk” Ho-Oh and Lugia plushies go viral

Philip Trahan
pokemon ho-oh and lugia art

One Pokemon fan designed some adorably chunky plushies based on Ho-oh and Lugia, and trainers have fallen in love.

Pokemon fans are among some of the most creative players out there, with many creating interesting concept art for potential ideas or original pieces of art based on the Pokemon they love.

Now, one trainer has gone viral on social media thanks to their ‘birb’ designs featuring some Flying-type Pokemon, like the Gen 2 Legendaries Ho-Oh and Lugia.

The fan, who goes by @ThimblesThread on X, tweeted some plush designs based on a pattern by @NazFX_Studios, which quickly gained traction on social media.

“I don’t want to be dramatic but if I don’t obtain fat Ho-Oh in my lifetime it will all have been a waste,” said one eager trainer.

After the Ho-oh post went viral, plenty of fans requested a Lugia version as well. As it happened, the plush maker posted the version they’d made two years ago.

“This post has a lil too much traction for me to repost but for anyone curious here is the Chonk Lugia lol,” they said.

While Pokemon has plenty of official merch that includes plenty of plushies, it seems many trainers are desperate to get their hands on these unofficial chunky birds.

While the artist isn’t currently selling these plushies, they claimed to be “selling more Ho-ohs online come June/July,” so interested trainers should keep their eyes peeled if they, too, have fallen in love with these round Pokemon.

About The Author

Philip Trahan

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

