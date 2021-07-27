Best Alolan Ninetails build in Pokemon Unite – Moves, Battle & Held Items

The Alolan form is a strong contender in Pokemon Unite, and you’ll need to learn how to best play the Attacker to take out enemies and secure the win. Here’s everything you need to know about Ninetales’ best build in the TiMi Studios MOBA.

As an Attacker, Alolan Ninetails’ main focus is to deal as much damage as it can in order to ward off foes and allow teammates to score. The Gen VII Pokemon is a heavy hitter, freezing opponents and messing their day up.

It is important to master the icy creature if you want to master the arena. Even when losing, a good Ninetails player can turn the tide of battle.

Best Alolan Ninetails moves in Pokemon Unite

Once the battle starts, Alolan Ninetails should use Icy Wind. The ranged attack not only inflicts damage on opponents, but it also slows them down, meaning they can’t easily flee back to their goal to recover HP.

At level 3, learn Powder Snow. Like Icy Wind, it decreases foes’ movement speed, making it perfect for saving hurt teammates or stopping opponents from scoring goals.

Icy Wind is replaced by Blizzard at level 6, and Avalanche replaces Powder Snow at level 4.

Attack Icon Unlocked Upgrade level Avalanche Level 4 Level 12: Attacks with an ice wall from the ground. Slows the enemy down. Blizzard Level 6 Level 13: Creates an icy AOE and decreases movement speed of opponent. Reduces intervals between damage dealt.

Best Alolan Ninetails Held Items in Pokemon Unite

Since it is an Attacker and needs to deal damage, getting its Sp. Atk. up is a must. The Wise Glasses increase Special Attack by 3% at its base level, giving you an extra boost.

The Sp. Atk. Specs also increase the stat, but only work when you score, up to six times maximum. Since Alolan Ninetails can freeze enemies, this item works perfectly as you can immobilize and run to the enemy’s goal.

Finally, the Shell Bell allows you to head out on your own and not worry about being healed. It restores your health every time to inflict damage on an opponent or a wild Pokemon.

Held Item Icon Description Max Stat Boosts Wise Glasses Increases Special Attack. Sp. Attack +39 Sp. Atk. Specs Increases Special Attack every time you score, up to 6 times. Sp Attack +24 Shell Bell Heals HP every time you attack a wild Pokemon and opponents. Sp Attack + 24 Cooldown – 4.5%

Best Alolan Ninetails Battle Item in Pokemon Unite

As for the Battle Item, the Eject Button is the best one for Ninetails. Because you will be rushing in and attacking when there’s an opening, the item allows you to teleport away quickly if cornered.

It is also useful when closing the distance if a wounded opponent is fleeing towards their goal to heal up, or when rushing towards an open goal when you need to score.

Battle Item Icon Effect / Cooldown Unlocked Eject Button Quickly throws your Pokemon in a direction. Trainer level 11

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

