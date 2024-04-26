Pokemon Go’s underwhelming Rediscover Kanto Research rewards have some fans frustrated

Pokemon Go trainers have expressed a bit of disappointment in the lackluster rewards offered by Rediscover Kanto’s Special Research quest.

To build a bit more momentum for the nearly 8-year-old mobile game, Pokemon Go announced its Rediscover Go event, which features various updates coming across several different dates.

Alongside these updates, fans can expect the Rediscover Kanto event, which features a Special Research quest where trainers can earn tons of XP, encounters, and more.

Unfortunately, some fans feel that this celebration event leaves a bit to be desired—especially when it comes to the Special Research quest rewards.

According to some discussions among members of the community, the Special Research quest’s ultimate reward of 10,000 Stardust and an Incubator left some fans feeling underwhelmed, especially with some fairly imposing tasks ahead of them.

“You’re required to earn more Stardust than you receive as a reward? And just an incubator?! MAKE THE REWARD WORTH IT,” said one fan, who pointed out that Step 5 tasks players with earning 15,100 Stardust, only to then reward them with 10,000 Stardust.

Of course, there were plenty of fans who pushed back against the sentiment and noted that getting plenty of Stardust, 90,000 XP, and an Incubator is all that bad.

Others found it nice to simply have a long-term goal to work towards to keep them engaged in the game. “I love doing long tasks since I always will have something to do,” said one trainer.

While the reaction may have been a bit more one-sided if this Research was a paid quest, it is free for all players at the end of the day. Although some players may be a bit underwhelmed by the Special Research, hopefully, there’s still some excitement to be had with Rediscover Kanto’s other new additions like Wiglett.