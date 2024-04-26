GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go player “instantly regrets” evolving Shiny after disappointing evolution

Brianna Reeves
Pokemon go shiny evolutionThe Pokemon Company

One Pokemon Go player was disappointed after seeing the result of their Shiny Munna evolution.

While evolving Shinies in Pokemon Go usually feels like the right call, some creatures are better left alone. Either the evolution changes culminate in arguably uninspired designs, or their ‘mon’s post-evolution moveset fails to offer combat advantages.

Such is the case with Shiny Munna, the Dream Eater Pokemon that transforms into Musharna. For years, Pokemon Go players have argued that Musharna is not “good for anything other than a dex entry.”

One Reddit post recently reiterated this notion, with user designedbyeric sharing how they “instantly” regretted evolving a Shiny Munna.

“I caught it and instantly evolved just to satisfy my shinydex, but I should have kept the lil 1960s flower power gal… The evolution is very meh,” the user explained.

Several fellow Pokemon Go players chimed in to agree that the evolution of Shiny Munna isn’t worth the effort.

“Always Google it first. Saves disappointment if you only have 1 shiny and want to evolve it,” one user shared.

However, others argued that Shiny Musharna deserves more love than its predecessor. Said one Redditor, “Shiny Musharna has gorgeous colors! Munna might be a more flamboyant piggy bank, but Musharna has a pretty palette that matches its dream aesthetic.”

In addition to divisiveness about the Shiny Musharna’s aesthetic, POGO users have previously questioned its formidability in PvP battles. For example, some of the evolved creature’s attacks, like the Charge Beam, are considered underwhelming.

But, as always, it’s up to the individual player to decide whether or not evolving a Shiny is worth the risk.

