Tectone calls out Genshin Impact for “censoring” alternate character outfits

Popular Genshin Impact streamer, Tectone, believes the new alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber could be cause for concern when it comes to the game’s censorship.

Genshin Impact has added alternate outfits for a number of its characters’ default skins, which can be unlocked for free in the 2.4 update. The likes of Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber all received a number of changes, with some outfit redesigns being hit harder than others.

Despite the community recently praising the Lantern Rite Keqing and Ningguang skins, the newly released alternate outfits have sparked some controversy.

Players outside of China can freely switch between these new skins, Tectone believes the recent censorship surrounding Genshin Impact’s characters could be the start of a worrying trend for miHoYo’s free-to-play title.

Tectone discusses Genshin Impact censorship

Genshin Impact players who do not play on the game’s Chinese server will still be able to utilize the original Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber skins. However, the new redesigns will now be featured when any of the above characters appear as NPCs or during cutscenes.

This may seem like a rather minor change, but Tectone gave his opinions on why he doesn’t like the new adjustments. “In my opinion, any censorship is not good censorship. That’s because it prevents the developers from making what they want.”

“I’m worried about every other character’s design having to adhere to China’s regulation. I know this isn’t the biggest deal from a cut and dry perspective, but the thing is, there are some characters where it just doesn’t make sense for their personality.”

Arguably the biggest character change comes to Rosaria, Genshin Impact’s rebellious church member. Her redesign has completely covered up the Cryo character, which Tectone argues goes against her unorthodox personality. “It’s so gross, it’s so disgusting.

“It doesn’t make sense for Rosaria’s character, because Rosaria is supposed to be rebelling against the church. This [alternate skin] is like the one she is forced to wear by the church because of rules and regulations.”

However, the Genshin Impact streamer remained positive and hopes that future character censorship doesn’t hit the global server. “I’m hoping they just adhere to China’s guidelines for the CN servers, but for every other server, we just get how miHoYo wants to create their characters.”

Quite how drastic future character redesigns will remain to be seen, but for now, many Genshin fans will be hoping that their favorite character won’t receive any major reworks.

