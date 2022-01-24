Sykkuno teaches Disguised Toast how to whale in Genshin Impact

Sykkuno has been teaching Disguised Toast how to get guaranteed 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, which led to the popular streamer spending more money on the game’s current banner.

Following on from his debut Genshin Impact stream, Disguised Toast has teamed up with Sykkuno to help him learn the ropes. Disguised Toast previously caught the attention of the game’s fans after he spent big bucks on the Arataki Itto banner.

However, Sykkuno has been teaching Disguised Toast how he can use his whaling to his advantage. While spending vast amounts of money in Genshin Impact doesn’t always reward you with the exact 5-star you want, it does increase the amount of pulls you can get, and can even guarantee you a rare character.

Advertisement

Sykkuno teaches Disguised Toast how to get 5-stars in Genshin Impact

After Disguised Toast lost the 50/50 on Genshin Impact’s Shenhe banner, Sykkuno encouraged him to purchase more Pimogems. “I’m just going to say, there’s a 90% chance, you’ll get [Shenhe] because there’s bad luck protection.”

Read More: Everything we know about Varka in Genshin Impact

This “bad luck protection” is known in-game as Pity. Like most gacha games, Genshin Impact has a system that rewards players with a guaranteed 5-star after a set amount of pulls. In fact, players can obtain a guaranteed 5-star character if they haven’t received one in 90 pulls.

After Sykkuno explained this, Disguised Toast was instantly ready to whip out his credit card. “I guess I can spend another $30, you know” replied the streamer. “I spent $30, because of what you said Sykkuno.”

Advertisement

Disguised Toast then proceeded to begin pulling on the Shenhe banner, while Sykkuno struggled to contain his laughter. However, Toast managed to successfully unlock Shenhe in his next 10 pull, which led to a lot of excitement from the group.

However, his victory was quickly crushed by the realization that he had spent too much to get her. “I should have just spent the $10 to see if I got [Shenhe].” While he may not have needed to spend the $30 extra to unlock Shenhe, Toast seemed happy with his new 5-star character.

Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates:

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Free characters | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons | Genshin Impact pick rates