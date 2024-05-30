Genshin Impact version 4.8 update: Leaks and everything we know

Genshin Impact’s version 4.8 is still some time away from its release, however, here’s what we know about it so far based on leaks.

Genshin Impact version 4.7 introduced a massive amount of content to the game. This included two new characters namely Clorinde and Sigewinne. Additionally, the developers have also introduced a new end-game content called Imaginarium Theatre.

However, players are also looking forward to version 4.8 as well since it is the final patch of the Fontaine cycle. This is because leaks claim that update 4.8 will introduce yet another new 5-star to the game.

Apart from that, the featured event is expected to provide lore points that will make the transition to Natlan and version 5.0 a lot smoother. Here’s what you need to know about it.

HoYoverse Genshin Impact version 4.8 will introduce new characters and events.

No, Genshin Impact version 4.8 does not have a release date.

However, based on the six-week patch cycle that this game follows, players can expect this update to be released around July 17, 2024.

Genshin Impact version 4.8 characters

Genshin Impact version 4.8 will introduce a brand new 5-star character called Emilie. She is rumored to be a Dendro Polearm user with a focus on the Burgeon reaction. Nobody knows how she looks as of yet, but multiple characters have Emilie in their dialogues within the game.

Additional leaks claim Nilou, Shenhe, and Wriothesley will receive banners during the 4.8 update.

Genshin Impact version 4.8 events

Genshin Impact version 4.8 will see the return of the summer event. In the past, the summer event has revolved around the Golden Apple Archipelago island. It will be interesting to see what the developers do this time.

Leakers have also claimed that Alice, Klee’s mother will have a few voicelines during the event.

For more on Genshin Impact, check out our guides on banners and codes. You can also check out our character guides for Raiden Shogun, Neuvillette, and Furina.