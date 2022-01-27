How to get Genshin Impact alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, Amber

The Genshin Impact alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber are now live. Here are all the requirements you need to unlock them.

New alternate outfits for Genshin Impact have now gone live in the 2.4 update, giving travelers different skins for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber. While the changes may only make fairly minor adjustments to their default clothing, the costumes have proven to big hit within the game’s community.

Unlike the Opulent Splendor Keqing skin, each of the new alternate outfits can be unlocked for free. This means every Genshin Impact player can obtain them without spending any Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals. If you wish to add the Genshin Impact alternate outfits to your collection, then our handy hub has you covered.

How to unlock Genshin Impact alternate skins

In order to unlock the alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber – you’ll need to simply do the following:

Log into Genshin Impact. Bring up the menu screen. Click on the mail icon on the lefthand side of the screen. Select “Claim” on the “Alternate Outfits Distribution” mail.

Once you’ve followed the above steps, you’ll be able to select the alternate outfits in-game and freely interchange between them. It’s important to note that the in-game mail for the distribution of these alternate outfits lasts for 30 days.

After the Version 2.5 update, if players have not unlocked the alternate outfits or the associated characters, the skins will be unlocked automatically when travelers do obtain these 4-star units.

How to change character skins in Genshin Impact

If you wish to change your character’s outfit in Genshin Impact, then use the steps outlined below:

Bring up the menu screen. Select “Character” from the menu. Click on the character with the alternate outfit. coathanger button in the bottom right of the screen. Press thein the bottom right of the screen. Choose the outfit you wish to equip.

All alternate Genshin Impact outfits in 2.4

All the new alternate outfits for Mona, Jean, Rosaria, and Amber can be seen below:

Mona alternate outfit: Pact of Stars and Moon

Jean alternate outfit: Gunnhildr’s Legacy outfit

Rosaria alternate outfit: To the Church’s Free Spirit

Amber alternate outfit: 100% Outrider

Now that you know how to unlock and equip the new alternate outfits in Genshin Impact, you’ll be able to showcase your favorite characters in style. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides:

