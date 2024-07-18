Genshin Impact devs have issued an apology following the Neuvillette nerf that went live in the 4.8 update, rewarding players with 1,600 free Primogems.

On July 17, 2024, HoYoverse rolled out a nerf to Neuvillette, the game’s beloved Hydro Catalyst character. Before the patch, the Hydro user could rotate his water beam in a 360° arc, enabling him to essentially deal AoE damage all around him.

However, after the 4.8 update went live, the game’s community quickly discovered that his charge attack had been adjusted. This was met with an outpour of angry fans, who took to social media to share their anger.

Well, it seems HoYoverse has cracked under the pressure and is now rolling back the Neuvillette nerf.

Posting on the official Genshin Impact X account, the devs addressed the recent backlash:

“After reading through all of your feedback, we truly understand everyone’s concerns. We are sincerely sorry that this fix has resulted in an unsatisfactory experience for our Travelers, and we realize that no matter what the original intention was, modifications to any released characters would hurt the trust and support that our players have given us. Thus, we would like to sincerely apologize to all of you.”

HoYoverse Neuvillette was hit hard in the 4.8 update.

The devs went on to explain that they adjusted the rotation speed range, to ensure Travelers’ received a consistent experience across all devices. However, instead of making things more consistent, the nerf only made Neuvillette feel clunky to play.

It’s because of this “oversight” that HoYoverse is now rolling back the nerf:

“Some Travelers mentioned that using Neuvillette’s Charged Attack now felt more clunky, which was indeed an oversight on our part. Therefore, after gathering and compiling feedback and suggestions from Travelers, we have decided to roll back this fix in a subsequent update.”

As part of the apology, HoYo is giving out 1,600 free Primogems to players. Details of when these will be distributed have yet to be announced, but these will undoubtedly come in handy when rolling on the current and future banners.