Genshin Impact fans believe 4-star Cryo character would make perfect D&D Rogue

Genshin Impact players believe this 4-star Cryo character would make an excellent D&D Rogue, thanks to her deadly nature.

Whether it’s adding fan-favorite Pokemon to Teyvatt or imagining how the game’s 5-stars would stack up in Elden Ring, the Genshin Impact community is always coming up with unique crossovers.

Well, fans have now been busy debating which Genshin Impact characters would fit into the popular tabletop game, Dungeons & Dragons. Despite there being so many different Genshin units and D&D classes to choose from, many believe this 4-star Cryo character would make a perfect Rogue.

For those who don’t know, Rogues are known to rely on their skill and stealth to get the upper hand over their foes. They are also incredibly cunning and will often hide their true motives behind a thick facade, which many believe draws parallels to one Genshin Impact character.

“Rosaria is the only character I can think of who has a backstab mechanic in her kit,” explained one commenter. “If that’s not a Rogue’s Sneak Attack feature, I don’t know what is!”

HoYoverse The Genshin Impact community believes Rosaria would make a great D&D Rogue.

Despite working for the Church of Favonius, Rosaria is known to be the least devout of the nuns and often leaves without notifying anyone. The official Genshin website notes that “She acts with some kind of purpose, but others don’t seem to know exactly what she stands for…”

It’s due to her mysterious nature and motives that many believe Rosaria would make an excellent Rogue. “Definitely Rosaria,” replied another fan. “She works silently and at best at night – she’s an Assassin but could double as a Rogue with how secretive she is.”

If that wasn’t enough, Rosaria’s Night Walk passive enables her party members to move faster under the cover of darkness. While the 4-star may not use a dagger in Genshin Impact, she does wield a kunai during her idle animation – a nod to her being raised by bandits.

If you like the idea of adding Rosaria to your team or just wish to see how she could work in your next D&D campaign, then check out our best build guide for the shady character.