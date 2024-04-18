GamingGenshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.7 update: Leaks and everything we know

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot of Clorinde from Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Genshin Impact Version 4.7 is set for release in June 2024. However, a lot of early information has already leaked, and here is what is known so far about the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact Version 4.6 is one of the most important patches with the release of Arlecchino. Hence, fans are quite excited and they are looking to pull for her in the upcoming update. As it happens, leaks have started to surface for Version 4.7 as well and they look equally impressive.

The Version 4.7 update will feature brand new characters, a story quest featuring a very important NPC, and possible changes to the end game. Here is everything we know so far about it.

Does Genshin Impact Version 4.7 have a release date?

There is no official release date for Version 4.7. However, based on the 6-week schedule it is expected to be released in June right after the conclusion of Version 4.6.

Genshin Impact Version 4.7 characters

Leaks from hxg_diluc on Twitter have provided information on some of the characters that will arrive in Version 4.7. The upcoming Version 4.7 update will feature three new characters in Genshin Impact. They are as follows:

  • Clorinde (5-star, Electro, Sword, DPS)
  • Sigewinne (5-star, Hydro, Bow, Healer)
  • Sethos (4-star, Electro, Sword)

The exact order of their release is still unknown, but more information will be revealed closer to Version 4.7’s release.

Genshin Impact Version 4.7 story mode details

According to leaks from Foul, Dainsleif is expected to make a return with the 4.7 update. As per the norm, every region features a story quest with the Dainsleif that helps progress the overarching story of Genshin Impact. The one that is expected to be released in Version 4.7 and will be set around Fontaine.

Genshin Impact Version 4.7 new Spiral Abyss

Leaks suggest that Version 4.7 will feature a brand new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. This one will have 8 floors and reward 600 Primogems. It is unknown whether this new Spiral Abyss will be a continuation of the current one or something else.

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com

