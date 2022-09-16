Genshin Impact Version 3.2 details: Release date, character banners, events, more

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have already started to crop up online, giving Travelers an early look at the upcoming banners, reruns, release date, and other exciting content. Here’s everything we know so far.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is on the horizon and the game’s community is already abuzz with leaks. The main highlight of the upcoming 3.2 patch is the release of Nahida, the Dendro Archon and vessel of Lesser Lord Kusanali.

Nahida will also be joined by a number of 5-star banner reruns, while Kaveh is also rumored to make his in-game debut. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming to Genshin Impact in Version 3.2, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Contents

Genshin Impact 3.2 release date

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update will release on November 2, 2022. This may seem like a fairly long wait, but it will give Travelers the opportunity to save up plenty of Primogems for the upcoming character banners.

Genshin Impact 3.2 banners

HoYoverse Nahida could be making her debut in Genshin Impact 3.2.

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the 3.2 banners, current leaks indicate that Nahida will join Genshin Impact’s ever-growing roster. Nahida is known as the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact and she plays an important role in the game’s Sumeru storyline.

Meanwhile, both Childe, Yoimiya, and Yae Miko are rumored to make their return to the game when their banner reruns go live. It’s currently unknown whether they will appear in phase one or phase two of 3.2, but their banners are certainly a bonus for any Travelers that missed their initial release.

Genshin Impact 3.2 event

HoYoverse Genshin Impact 3.2 will include a number of rerun banners.

The Great Mujina Youkai is the main event in Genshin Impact 3.2, which will involve both Yoimiya and Childe. According to one leaker, the event kicks off when Childe heads to Inazuma and stops a kid from heading straight into some monsters. After saving him, the kid brings him to Yoimiya where he became the “Anti-Mujina Specialist.”

This event is sure to be filled with plenty of humor and the usual monster-slaying escapade, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more details.

Genshin Impact 3.2 free 4-star

HoYoverse Dori made her debut in 3.0 and could be the next free character.

While Dori made her debut alongside Ganyu and Kokomi in the 3.0 banner reruns, the Electro Claymore character will be given out for free in 3.2. Travelers will likely have to complete various tasks in order to unlock her, so players who have yet to unlock Dori could be in for a treat if leaks are to be believed.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Liben return

Genshin Impact’s traveling merchant, Liben, could also be making his long-awaited return. It’s been seven months since his last appearance in the game, so his appearance in 3.2 will certainly be a welcomed one.

After all, Liben offers Travelers free Primogems for completing some simple fetch quests, which will help towards purchasing the Fates needed to roll on the upcoming banners.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.