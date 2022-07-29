Nahida revealed in Genshin Impact: Dendro Archon abilities, release date

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Nahida’s presence has been officially confirmed in Genshin Impact with players now getting their first look at the Dendro Archon. Here’s what we know about her lore, abilities, and release date as Sumeru’s launch approaches.

Sumeru’s launch in Genshin Impact is just around the corner, and HoYoverse are finally showing off all the characters they have planned.

One of them is Nahida, who like all the other Archons will soon be playable in Genshin Impact. She will play a big part in the Sumeru story as the Dendro Archon, and details are slowly coming through about her backstory and abilities.

Here’s what we know about Nahida in Genshin Impact.

Who is Nahida in Genshin Impact? Dendro Archon lore

Nahida is known as the Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact. Don’t let her pint-sized model fool you though ⁠— she’s one of Sumeru’s finest and she’s going to pack a punch for sure.

Exact specifics about her lore, however, remain a mystery. Players do know she’s the leader of the civilization that puts great emphasis on knowledge and wisdom above all else. We will add specific details relating to her story as they drop.

HoYoverse Nahida, like Genshin Impact’s other Archons, will be made playable as Sumeru’s story progresses.

Nahida abilities in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s abilities aren’t yet known in Genshin Impact ⁠— either from leaks or from official gameplay. It’s assumed she will at least be attuned to the Dendro element as its Archon, and leaks have said she will wield a Catalyst, but anything beyond that is a mystery.

We’ll update this section once more information rolls in.

Nahida release date in Genshin Impact

Nahida’s release date in Genshin Impact as a playable character hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, leaks indicate she will be coming after Version 3.1 so players will have to wait a while to play the Dendro Archon.

As for when she will make an appearance in the story? Being the Archon, you can expect Nahida to play a big impact in Genshin Impact’s story starting from Version 3.0 and Sumeru’s launch ⁠— and perhaps even before with the final Inazuma chapter in Version 2.8.

We will keep you posted with all the latest Nahida details in Genshin Impact as they drop.