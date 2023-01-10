Genshin Impact elements: what is Elemental Resonance, Elemental Reactions, more

There are seven elements in Genshin Impact, their interactivity with each other and their combinations lead to a number of different elemental reactions. This handy guide will answer all your questions about Genshin Impact’s elements and their reactions.

Genshin Impact remains one of the most popular online games of the past couple of years. What’s more, it seems to be growing in popularity with each passing month thanks to the game’s frequent updates as well as a slew of fresh content.

The popularity no doubt also comes from the game’s unique combat mechanics and systems. These however must be learned from the ground up by new players to thrive in the Spiral Abyss or other combat-oriented in-game activities.

Examples of such systems are the Genshin Impact elements, their reactions, and the elemental resonance mechanic.

Contents

Genshin Impact elements: what are they?

Genshin Impact elements: what does each one of them do?

What is Elemental Resonance in Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Elemental Reactions

Each of the playable characters in Genshin Impact is in tune with one of the seven in-game elements, the element of the character can be applied to enemies with their elemental skills. This is not only useful in combat, as some puzzles in the open world require the application of specific elements.

Applying 2 different elements to the same enemy may result in an elemental reaction based on which elements were applied.

Having a party outfitted with characters of the same element results in an elemental resonance that empowers them in different ways.

Genshin Impact elements: what does each one of them do?

HoYoverse

Cryo

Cryo, the ice element of Genshin Impact, slows the movement and attack speeds of enemies affected by it. Cryo characters can also freeze water allowing for traversal across large bodies of water without the usage of stamina and potentially drowning.

Pyro

Pyro, the fire element of Genshin Impact, deals damage over time to enemies. It can set fires, burn vines or wooden barricades blocking your way in the game world. Pyro characters also set wooden shields on fire, leaving enemies holding them defenseless.

Hydro

Hydro, the water element of water, applies the wet status effect to enemies. Hydro characters cannot do much alone, but the wet status they apply leads to devastating elemental reactions.

Dendro

Dendro, the element associated with plant life, is the newest addition to the game. Characters of the Dendro element also do not do anything on their own, but their attacks lead to quite a complex web of other elemental reactions.

Electro

Despite popular belief Electro, the element of electricity doesn’t do anything when applied to enemies. Much like hydro, Electro characters allow powerful elemental reactions to take place. Many puzzles of Inazuma require the application of Electro.

Anemo

Anemo, the air element, is another one of the Genshin Impact elements that do not do anything on their own. Anemo characters are required to solve many of the puzzles in Mondstadt, their elemental skills also allow for the collection of Dandelion Seeds.

Geo

Geo, the element of earth, has no particular status effect associated with it. Geo characters can break stone shields and rocks with their elemental skills though.

What is Elemental Resonance in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse

Elemental Resonances provide your entire team with additional passive buffs. They activate based on a pair of elemental characters populating your party.

For example, if two Pyro characters and two Hydro characters are in your party, the hydro and pyro resonances will benefit the whole team. However, if your team consists of, for example, two Pyro, one Anemo, and one Electro characters, only one passive will turn on.

Therefore it’s advised to build your teams with pairs in mind or slot 4 characters of different elements since that activates its own special resonance.

Here’s the full list of resonances currently in Genshin Impact: