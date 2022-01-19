All Genshin Impact Anemo characters: Kazuha, Venti, Xiao, more

Genshin Impact’s Anemo characters are gifted with the most utility. With plenty of crowd control and healing, they can help with making sure your carries hit huge combos. Here’s a list of every Anemo character in Genshin Impact ⁠— both currently-released and upcoming.

Anemo characters in Genshin Impact are more renowned for their utility than their damage, but that doesn’t mean it’s a one-dimensional element.

There’s still plenty of variety within the archetype, and it’s also one of the most flexible given Anemo can combine with almost every other element in the game to deal big reaction damage.

If you’re looking for an Anemo character to round out your Genshin Impact team, we’ve got a list of each of them right here so you can make the right decision.

All Anemo characters in Genshin Impact

Jean

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

The acting grandmaster of the Knights of Favonius, Jean puts everything on the line to protect Mondstadt. She barely gives herself time to rest from the nation’s political affairs, although she wouldn’t have it any other way as she tries to maintain her legacy.

That same selfless personality translates onto the battlefield. Jean specializes as a tank in Genshin Impact, where she can take a lot of damage then heal a massive amount of health with her Elemental Burst. She’s also great at locking enemies in place with her Elemental Skill.

Kazuha

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

Kaedehara Kazuha has no fixed address on Teyvat. A wandering samurai from a famed clan, he has found himself onboard Beidou’s crew. His politeness can be quite in contrast to the rest of The Crux, but being more in touch with nature out at sea has put Kazuha at ease.

Kazuha puts his samurai heritage to good use, utilizing a mix of Anemo crowd control and plunging attacks to set up his allies as well as dish out the pain himself.

Sayu

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Claymore

Sayu isn’t your typical ninja. Instead of lurking in the shadows to hunt enemies, she puts her powers to work to sleep whenever she can in an attempt to grow just that little bit taller. She is also affiliated with the Shuumatsuban, which is part of Inazuma’s Yashiro Commission.

Despite her love of sleep Sayu does have some combat ability, mostly as a damage-soaking tank. She can roll herself up into a ball to take less damage with her Skill, as well as giving her party a big heal on her Elemental burst.

Sucrose

Rarity: 4-star

4-star Weapon: Catalyst

Sucrose is an alchemist based in Mondstadt, helping out Albedo as his assistant. With a particular interest in bio-alchemy, she tries to imbue living objects with extra power ⁠— experiencing mixed results. Despite her curiosity, she is a recluse and very shy.

Sucrose is a popular support in Genshin Impact thanks to her accessibility as a four-star. She can also hold multiple charges of her Elemental Skill unlike most other characters, which when combined with a weapon like Sacrificial Fragments allows her to clump together enemies and deal big splash damage with Swirl.

Traveler (Anemo)

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

The original Traveler, Anemo is the first element you harness the powers of after dropping into Teyvat. After completing the Prologue you’ll become attuned to Wind thanks to the Statues of the Seven.

The Anemo variant of the Traveler ⁠⁠has access to a vortex that can hold enemies in place while applying Swirl, as well as a massive tornado with the same effect. It’s great for combining with other elemental reactions like Pyro, Hydro, or Cryo to spread damage far and wide.

Venti

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Bow

Venti is the human form of the Anemo Archon. Also known as Barbatos, he now takes on a rather unassuming form as a happy-go-lucky bard that loves his wine. He makes a few appearances throughout the main story, mostly at Mondstadt’s Angel’s Share.

On the battlefield, Venti is a formidable Anemo support, using his abilities to throw enemies into the air and lock them in place to generate huge elemental reactions.

Xiao

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Polearm

Xiao is a Liyue adeptus, and the only remaining member of the five Yakshas that defended the region from demonic spirits thousands of years ago. The “Conqueror of Demons” now finds himself isolating from modern-day Liyue so as to not burden others with his karmic debt.

Unlike the other Anemo characters, Xiao is renowned for his hard-hitting DPS. Once he pops his Elemental Burst, he can spam plunging attacks to deal a huge amount of damage in a wide area, making him arguably Genshin’s best melee carry.

That’s every Anemo character in Genshin Impact that we know of — so far. We’ll be sure to update this as miHoYo reveals more. For now, check out some of our other Genshin Impact guides:

