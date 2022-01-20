All Genshin Impact Dendro characters: New element releasing soon

Dendro is Genshin Impact’s seventh element, and the rarest on Teyvat. While there are enemies aligned to the element, there isn’t a Dendro character released yet. However, multiple have been teased for future updates. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Dendro characters.

Dendro is the white whale of Genshin Impact. For players, it’s been agonizing waiting for miHoYo to finally release a character aligned to the nature-focused element.

That is to say no Dendro characters have been confirmed yet. However, miHoYo has long alluded to adding the element into the game down the line, and by the time update 3.0 rolls around that’ll likely happen.

However, there are a couple of characters who have been leaked or rumored to be aligned with the element. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Dendro characters in Genshin Impact.

Potential Dendro characters in Genshin Impact

Baizhu

Rarity: ???

??? Weapon: ???

Baizhu is more of a long shot, but there’s potential the Bubu Pharmacy owner makes his way into Genshin Impact as a Dendro character. The NPC has a Dendro vision on his hip, and he has a deep knowledge of herbal medicine. This could make him a great healer or support.

However, there isn’t much solid info tying Baizhu to eventually becoming a playable character. For now, it’s mostly rumors and speculation, but NPCs have been turned into playable characters ⁠— just look at Yun Jin.

Yaoyao

Rarity: ???

??? Weapon: ???

Yaoyao is more likely to be Genshin Impact’s first Dendro character. While originally leaked to come out in update 2.4 with the Chasm, that has since been delayed for Enkanomiya. Instead, it’s likely we’ll see Yaoyao closer to update 2.6 or beyond as we approach Sumeru.

Tied closely to Liyue as a friend of Qiqi’s and a close acquaintance of Xiangling and Ganyu, Yaoyao has been spotted in the game for quite a while. It’s just a matter of time until official details of her launch come out.

