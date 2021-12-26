Genshin Impact 2.4 update brings highly anticipated Spiral Abyss changes

Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update will see the infamous Spiral Abyss finally get a much needed breath of fresh air – so here’s everything you need to know.

Amid the emerald pastures of Genshin Impact’s spectacular Tevyat lie a whole host of terrifying creatures and demonic entities just looking to tear you limb from limb.

Many of these are housed in the Spiral Abyss, the game’s resident dungeon. Players have been pretty vocal about the Special Domain’s inhabitants, calling them everything from “cowardly” to “tedious” – and it appears miHoYo have heard them.

During a December 26 livestream showcasing Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update, the devs noted that a few highly-requested quality of life changes will be coming to the Spiral Abyss, and fans are jumping for joy.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact 2.4 adds QoL changes to Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact’s devs have confirmed that the Spiral Abyss will be undergoing some renovation in the 2.4 update, and the upgrades will hopefully sate fans’ current woes.

“In the gameplay interface of the Spiral Abyss we’ve added real-time progress for challenge quests,” the devs explain. “For example, if the current objective is a Time Trial Challenge, if the challenge time exceeded the target limit the target will be shown in gray to remind the player that the target has not been reached.”

Additionally, players will now be able to see the details of the next floor’s upcoming monsters while they’re on the challenge floor below, meaning you won’t have to tap out of the challenge to check what’s waiting to greet (and eat) you.

Advertisement

Related segment begins at 40:56

Dropping alongside these changes are a whole collection of other simple yet effective amendments. Players will now be able to customize their shortcut wheel, as well as navigate the map quicker than ever before.

The fanbase has asked and miHoYo has listened, so it’ll be interesting to see how these changes affect the dungeon’s playability. Until then, though, be sure to save up those primogems so that you can recruit the all-new Yunjin and Shenhe and face the Abyss in style!