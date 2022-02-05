All Genshin Impact Hydro characters: Ayato, Kokomi, Mona, more

Genshin Impact Hydro characters come packed with plenty of healing and AoE buffs, which make them extremely useful to a variety of team comps. Here’s a list of every Hydro character Genshin Impact.

Hydro characters in Genshin Impact are known for their ability to douse their foes with water-based blasts. These attacks make applying Freeze, Vaporize, and Electro-Charged incredibly easy. Not only are these Elemental Reactions powerful, but they also can be extremely useful when dealing with the game’s tougher foes.

Every Hydro character in Genshin Impact brings something different to the table. From dedicated healer units like Kokomi to magical mages like Mona, there is a Hydro character to suit every kind of playstyle. If you’re looking to add a Hydro character to your team, we’ve listed all of the 4-star and 5-stars in this category.

All Hydro characters in Genshin Impact

Barbara

Rarity: 4-star

Weapon: Catalyst

As one of Genshin Impact’s free characters, Barbara is one Hydro unit that is available to every player. This 4-star specializes as the archetypal healer, which can be a huge bonus for any team that finds themselves taking damage. As a Catalyst user, Barbara can safely douse her enemies with water attacks from afar.

Both Barbara’s Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst provide lifesaving AoE heals, giving players the strength to carry on fighting. In fact, the best Barbara build can give you the edge over even the fiercest of foes, so make sure you use it when adding the Shining Idol to your team.

Kamisato Ayato

Rarity: 5-star

5-star Weapon: Sword

The faceless head of the Yashiro Commission no more — Kamisato Ayato has been revealed. The brother of Ayaka, he is expected to make his Genshin Impact debut in Version 2.6 later in 2022.

Wielding a sword in his promotion art, there’s more details coming out about him by the day. This includes him appearing in a potential anime teaser, as well as ability leaks and more. Be sure to save those primos for his launch!

Mona

Rarity: 5-star

Weapon: Catalyst

Mona is Genshin Impact’s resident Hydro mage. This highly skilled astrologist may be poor in Mora, but she certainly isn’t lacking in utility. The Astral Reflection is a great addition to any team that aims to quickly immobilize all enemies on the battlefield with plenty of damage to boot.

The mage’s auto attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst all deal AoE Hydro damage – making her incredibly useful to Freeze comps. Consider utilizing Mona if you have a Ganyu or Ayaka as your main DPS as their damage will skyrocket.

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Rarity: 5-star

Weapon: Catalyst

Kokomi is currently one of the most picked Genshin Impact characters in 2.4, which is largely down to her incredible healing capabilities. In fact, the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island can get travelers through even the toughest floors of the Spiral Abyss.

Just like with Mona, applying AoE Hydro is extremely easy with Kokomi. All of her abilities apply the Wet effect and her ability to heal allies on the brink of death is unparalleled. If you’re struggling to keep your team alive in the Abyss or just need a Hydro character you can rely on, the Kokomi is your girl.

Tartaglia (Childe)

Rarity: 5-star

Weapon: Bow

As the eleventh member of the Fatui Harbingers, Tartaglia is no stranger to intense clashes of battle. Unlike the other Hydro characters in Genshin Impact, Childe excels at pumping out damage and can serve as a team’s main DPS unit.

His abilities enable quick transitions from ranged bow attacks to swift sword slices, allowing players to constantly chip away at their foes. While this highly skilled combatant doesn’t have any healing abilities, his AoE and single target Hydro damage make him extremely viable.

Xingqiu

Rarity: 4-star

Weapon: Sword

If you’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a while, then chances are you’re aware of just how impactful Xingqiu is. This 4-star character can buff any DPS unit, adding the Hydro element to their attacks.

This buff is so potent that Xingqui currently has a pick rate of around 85% and above in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update. While his kit may not look overly flash, the added damage from both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is just too good to pass up.

So, there you have it, every Hydro character in Genshin Impact. We’ll be updating this list as and when new Hydro characters are added to the game.

