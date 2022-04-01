Xiao banner rerun in Genshin Impact: 4-star characters, more

The Xiao banner rerun could soon be available in Genshin Impact, so find out when you can unlock the Anemo Polearm user and add him to your team comp.

New Genshin Impact leaks have suggested the Xiao banner could return much sooner than expected, which is great news for Travelers that have yet to unlock him. Xiao is a 5-star Polearm character who uses Anemo abilities to sweep his foes off their feet, sending them hurtling into the sky and plunging them into the ground below.

Xiao is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact, particularly for those looking for a great DPS unit with decent mobility. As an Adeptus and a member of the five foremost Yakshas, Xiao is familiar with Teyvat’s bloodthirsty enemies.

Advertisement

Previously, Xiao was available in the game’s Version 2.4 update, which also saw Shenhe make her Genshin Impact debut. However, this godly character could be making his much-needed return, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of his rerelease.

Contents

Is there a Xiao banner release date in Genshin Impact?

While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal the Xiao banner release date, that hasn’t stopped a number of leaks from appearing. In fact, renowned Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, has stated that Xiao could release in the 2.7 update.

This means the 5-star Anemo user may release alongside Yelan and Kuki Shinobu – the two latest characters that will be joining Genshin Impact’s ever-growing roster.

Advertisement

The upcoming Xiao banner rerun will mark the third time the 5-star Anemo character has been available in the game, so if you have yet to unlock him, then you’ll want to begin saving Primogems for his return.

Xiao banner rerun 4-star characters in Genshin Impact

There have been no leaks or announcements regarding the characters that will join Xiao in his rerun. However, here’s a list of the previous 4-stars that received a rate-up on his previous banners:

Yun Jin (Geo)

Chongyun (Cry0)

Ningguang (Geo)

Diona (Cryo)

Beidou (Electro)

Xinyan (Pyro)

For now, that’s all the information we have on the Xiao rerun banner. We’ll be updating this page as soon as we have further details. In the meantime, check out our other Genshin Impact news and guides:

Advertisement

Best Yae Miko build | Best Albedo build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Ganyu build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Yun Jin build