GamingGenshin Impact

All Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materials

Rishov Mukherjee
A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse

Xiao, the Conqueror of Demons, is set to receive a rerun during Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here is everything you need to know concerning the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Xiao is by far one of the most popular units in Genshin Impact. He has received at least one rerun every year during the Lantern Rite festival. As such, 2024 is no different with Xiao set to receive a rerun yet again towards late February.

Article continues after ad

Xiao is no longer the same powerhouse that he used to be once upon a time in the game. However, with the release of Xianyun, he will probably make a return to the meta. Hence, if you are planning to pull for Xiao, you will need to gather his ascension materials beforehand.

Here are all the ascension materials for Xiao in the game.

A screenshot from the game Genshin ImpactHoYoverse
Xiao ascension materials are easy to collect in the game

Xiao ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials that you will need for Xiao are Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Juvenile Jade, Qingxin, Slime Condensate, Slive Secretions, and Slime Concentrate. The exact number of materials you need for Xiao are listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad
  • Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
  • Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
  • Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
  • Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
  • Juvenile Jade x46
  • Qingxin x168
  • Slime Condensate x18
  • Slime Secretions x30
  • Slime Concentrate x36

Xiao talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials for Xiao in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

  • Teachings of Prosperity x9
  • Guide to Prosperity x63
  • Philosophies of Prosperity x114
  • Slime Condensate x18
  • Slime Secretions x66
  • Slime Concentrate x93
  • Shadow of the Warrior x 18
  • Crown of Insight x3

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Related:

Best free games to download & play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

About The Author

Rishov Mukherjee

Rishov is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He holds a Masters degree in Astrophysics from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, India, and has previously worked at Sportskeeda. In his spare time, he enjoys playing Street Fighter, Destiny 2, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, the games he specializes in as well. If you want to get in touch, contact Rishov at rishov.mukherjee@dexerto.com