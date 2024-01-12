All Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materials

Xiao, the Conqueror of Demons, is set to receive a rerun during Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here is everything you need to know concerning the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.

Xiao is by far one of the most popular units in Genshin Impact. He has received at least one rerun every year during the Lantern Rite festival. As such, 2024 is no different with Xiao set to receive a rerun yet again towards late February.

Article continues after ad

Xiao is no longer the same powerhouse that he used to be once upon a time in the game. However, with the release of Xianyun, he will probably make a return to the meta. Hence, if you are planning to pull for Xiao, you will need to gather his ascension materials beforehand.

Article continues after ad

Here are all the ascension materials for Xiao in the game.

HoYoverse Xiao ascension materials are easy to collect in the game

Xiao ascension materials in Genshin Impact

The ascension materials that you will need for Xiao are Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Juvenile Jade, Qingxin, Slime Condensate, Slive Secretions, and Slime Concentrate. The exact number of materials you need for Xiao are listed below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Juvenile Jade x46

Qingxin x168

Slime Condensate x18

Slime Secretions x30

Slime Concentrate x36

Xiao talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

The talent level-up materials for Xiao in Genshin Impact have been listed below:

Teachings of Prosperity x9

Guide to Prosperity x63

Philosophies of Prosperity x114

Slime Condensate x18

Slime Secretions x66

Slime Concentrate x93

Shadow of the Warrior x 18

Crown of Insight x3

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact

Article continues after ad