All Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materials

All Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materialsHoYoverse
Xiao, the Conqueror of Demons, is set to receive a rerun during Genshin Impact version 4.4. Here is everything you need to know concerning the ascension and talent level-up materials for the unit.
Xiao is by far one of the most popular units in Genshin Impact. He has received at least one rerun every year during the Lantern Rite festival. As such, 2024 is no different with Xiao set to receive a rerun yet again towards late February.
Xiao is no longer the same powerhouse that he used to be once upon a time in the game. However, with the release of Xianyun, he will probably make a return to the meta. Hence, if you are planning to pull for Xiao, you will need to gather his ascension materials beforehand.
Here are all the ascension materials for Xiao in the game.
Xiao ascension materials in Genshin Impact
The ascension materials that you will need for Xiao are Vayuda Turquoise Silver, Juvenile Jade, Qingxin, Slime Condensate, Slive Secretions, and Slime Concentrate. The exact number of materials you need for Xiao are listed below:
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Juvenile Jade x46
- Qingxin x168
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x30
- Slime Concentrate x36
Xiao talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact
The talent level-up materials for Xiao in Genshin Impact have been listed below:
- Teachings of Prosperity x9
- Guide to Prosperity x63
- Philosophies of Prosperity x114
- Slime Condensate x18
- Slime Secretions x66
- Slime Concentrate x93
- Shadow of the Warrior x 18
- Crown of Insight x3
