Genshin Impact Eula banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

The Genshin Impact Eula banner is finally on the horizon, but is the 5-star Cryo character worth pulling?

The long-awaited Eula banner rerun will be released as part of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update, giving Travelers the chance to unlock her. This is obviously incredibly exciting for players that have been waiting to add Eula to their team or unlock her powerful Constellations.

After all, HoYoverse hasn’t released a Eula banner rerun since the Cryo character was featured in the 2.8 update. Fortunately, players no longer have to wait much longer before Eula makes her return to the game.

However, if you’re on the fence about rolling on the upcoming banner and wish to know whether Eula is worth spending your Primogems on, then our handy guide has you covered.

Is Eula worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

HoYoverse Eula is finally getting a banner rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8.

Yes, Eula is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. The captain of the Reconnaissance Company may not be as potent as Ayaka when it comes to setting up elemental reactions, but her attack speed and resistance to interruption make her extremely powerful.

This is especially true when Eula is used as the main DPS in a Superconduct team. In fact, when you pair her with Raiden Shogun, Bennett, and Zhongli, you’ll be able to unleash some incredible damage numbers.

The coordinated attacks from Raiden Shogun enable Eula to constantly set up elemental reactions like Superconduct, which greatly decrease the Physical RES of your opponents. When you factor this in with the damage buff from Bennett and tanky shields from Zhongli, you have an extremely strong team that can melt through the tankiest enemy’s health bar.

So, if you’re looking for a strong DPS Cryo character, then Eula is worth pulling for when her banner makes its return. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

