Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner rerun: Is it worth the Primogems?

The Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun banner rerun enables Travelers to pull for the 5-star Electro character, but is she worth the Primogems?

Phase 2 of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update will enable Travelers to roll on the Raiden Shogun banner rerun. Raiden originally made her debut in Version 2.1 and since then, the Electro Archon has proven incredibly popular.

Raiden Shogun is known for her incredible damage-boosting abilities, which help give your main DPS units more combat power. So, if you wondering whether you should spend your Primogems on the game’s Raiden Shogun banner or simply wish to unlock her powerful Constellation buffs, then you’ll want to know if she is worth pulling for.

Is Raiden Shogun worth pulling in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Raiden Shogun is worth pulling in Genshin Impact. The 5-star Electro Archon is one of the best Electro supports in the game. This is largely down to her Elemental Skill (Eye of Stormy Judgment), which enables her to buff her allies’ damage and unleash coordinated attacks alongside them.

In fact, Raiden Shogun places among other S-tier characters in the game and has one of the highest pick rates in Genshin Impact. This is especially true in the Spiral Abyss, where she has enjoyed an impressive 52.3% pick rate. After all, being able to buff your team’s attacks without ever needing to be on the field makes her extremely versatile.

HoYoverse The Raiden Shogun banner will make its return in Phase 2 of the 3.3 update.

Due to her use as a sub-DPS, Raiden Shogun makes an excellent pick for any team looking to increase their DPS. It’s because of her ease of use, and overall versatility, that the 3.3 Raiden Shogun banner is hard to pass up.

If you have the Primogems to spare after rolling on the Scaramouche banner, then we can’t recommend this 5-star unit enough.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether you should roll on the Raiden Shogun banner. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

