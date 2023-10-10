Genshin Impact Ganyu skin: Release window & everything we know

A Genshin Impact leak has revealed a Ganyu skin that could be coming to the game, so here’s everything we know about the release window and more.

Ganyu is one of the best Genshin Impact characters in the game, thanks to her loveable lore and powerful Ice attacks. The Cocogoat is renowned for her explosive ranged abilities, which allow her to bombard her enemies with deadly crits and AoE blasts.

However, things are about to get even more exciting for Ganyu mains if a recent leak is to be believed. So, without further ado, here’s everything we currently know about the upcoming Ganyu skin – including a potential release window as well as what it looks like.

Is there a Genshin Impact Ganyu skin release date?

HoYoverse The Ganyu skin has leaked ahead of its release.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Ganyu skin release date. However, according to one Genshin Impact leaker, the Ganyu skin will be released in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. The 4.4 update is rumored to be released in January 2024, so if true, Travelers have plenty of time to ready themselves for its release.

Of course, like all Gesnhin Impact leaks, the Ganyu skin should be taken with a grain of salt. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as new information is released.

Genshin Impact Ganyu skin leak details

The Ganyu skin that has been circulating online shows the Cocogoat wearing an elegant turquoise dress, which is rounded off with white tights. She is also said to have a white gold carp pattern on the back of her dress, with two red threads that are tied at the end of her hair.

It’s important to note that the current image that has been posted to the Genshin Impact leaks Reddit page is fan art, which means the official Ganyu skin will differ in its appearance. However, reliable Genshin Impact leaker, Uncle Amiable Arlecchino, gave the fan art an 8.5 in terms of accuracy, suggesting that it will be fairly close to the real version.

Can you get the Ganyu skin in Genshin Impact now?

No, you can’t get the Ganyu skin yet. As the leaks above mention, Travelers will likely have to wait until the Genshin Impact 4.4 update is released. However, the Ganyu skin will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous 5-star skin reveals.

This means Travelers can expect to spend 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the initial release, which will then rise to 1,680 Genesis Crystals after launch.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Ganyu skin. We’ll be updating this piece as soon as we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly. In the meantime, head over to our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

