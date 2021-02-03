Total War: Warhammer 3: Release date, trailer, races - Dexerto

The Total War saga is set to continue with the upcoming release of Warhammer 3. Here’s everything we know about the hotly anticipated game that will bring about the end of an epic trilogy.

Serving as the last installment of this Total War chapter, Warhammer 3 aims to break the bounds of strategy-based gaming in this fantasy adventure.

With the previous games releasing to fans in 2016 and 2017, the long gap between releases is sure to present fans with a fantastic, highly-polished experience.

While no specific release date has been announced for fans of the series, Creative Assembly has specified a 2021 release date window, and, barring any title delays, we will be sure to update you with any changes as the news becomes available.

Releasing on both Steam and the Epic Store, the game also will support cross-store multiplayer at launch, enabling friends to play together no matter their preferred storefront.

Total War: Warhammer 3 trailers

Dropping on February 3, 2021, the dark, enigmatic trailer showcases what looks set to be a monumental closure to the epic storyline that players have already experienced within the Total War series.

Announcement trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prior to this trailer dropping, the Total War YouTube channel has been sharing small uploads with snippets of clips that led fans to believe that announcement was imminent.

Featuring a powerhouse of an ice witch that gives a daemon a kicking into the next realm (excuse the pun), the tone is surely set for what’s to come.

What is Total War: Warhammer 3 about?

Total War: Warhammer 3 will see fans embarking on an epic strategy-based journey that will shape the conflict of the epic story.

Read More: Best RPGs coming to PC in 2021 and beyond

The trailer heavily indicates that the Chaos Gods are due to step into the picture, much of the trailer, which heavily features the empire of Grand Cathay and the brutal warriors of Kislev. The story is set primarily around the reign of Karl Franz, with the story’s primary source stemming from Warhammer Fantasy Battles 8th Edition.

Gameplay

Featuring a wider selection of races than “any of the previous Total War: Warhammer core title”, players will be able to take control of 9 Legendary Lords as the Nurgle, Slaanesh, Tzeentch, and Khorne prepare to do battle.

As with the first two entries into the game’s Mortal Empires, Warhammer 3 will also see a combined map after release, which is surely set to be one of the largest strategy-based maps available for gamers to immerse themselves in. While no date is set for this as of yet, we will be sure to update you with any new information regarding this epic map.

For now, this is all the information regarding the trilogy finale of Total War: Warhammer 3. Stay tuned right here at Dexerto for all of the latest updates.