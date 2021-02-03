 Total War: Warhammer 3: Release date, trailer, races - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Total War: Warhammer 3: Release date, trailer, races

Published: 3/Feb/2021 16:47

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Total War WARHAMMER III enemy
SEGA / Creative Assembly

Share

The Total War saga is set to continue with the upcoming release of Warhammer 3. Here’s everything we know about the hotly anticipated game that will bring about the end of an epic trilogy.

Serving as the last installment of this Total War chapter, Warhammer 3 aims to break the bounds of strategy-based gaming in this fantasy adventure.

With the previous games releasing to fans in 2016 and 2017, the long gap between releases is sure to present fans with a fantastic, highly-polished experience.

Contents

Total War: Warhammer 3 release date

Warhammer 3 Total War Ice Mage
SEGA / Creative Assembly
Bringing the trilogy to a close, Warhammer III will see players shaping the mysterious Lands of the East, through to the daemon-infested Realms of Chaos.

While no specific release date has been announced for fans of the series, Creative Assembly has specified a 2021 release date window, and, barring any title delays, we will be sure to update you with any changes as the news becomes available.

Releasing on both Steam and the Epic Store, the game also will support cross-store multiplayer at launch, enabling friends to play together no matter their preferred storefront.

Total War: Warhammer 3 trailers

Dropping on February 3, 2021, the dark, enigmatic trailer showcases what looks set to be a monumental closure to the epic storyline that players have already experienced within the Total War series.

Announcement trailer

Prior to this trailer dropping, the Total War YouTube channel has been sharing small uploads with snippets of clips that led fans to believe that announcement was imminent.

Featuring a powerhouse of an ice witch that gives a daemon a kicking into the next realm (excuse the pun), the tone is surely set for what’s to come.

What is Total War: Warhammer 3 about?

Total War: Warhammer 3 will see fans embarking on an epic strategy-based journey that will shape the conflict of the epic story.

The trailer heavily indicates that the Chaos Gods are due to step into the picture, much of the trailer, which heavily features the empire of Grand Cathay and the brutal warriors of Kislev. The story is set primarily around the reign of Karl Franz, with the story’s primary source stemming from Warhammer Fantasy Battles 8th Edition.

Gameplay

Featuring a wider selection of races than “any of the previous Total War: Warhammer core title”, players will be able to take control of 9 Legendary Lords as the Nurgle, Slaanesh, Tzeentch, and Khorne prepare to do battle.

As with the first two entries into the game’s Mortal Empires, Warhammer 3 will also see a combined map after release, which is surely set to be one of the largest strategy-based maps available for gamers to immerse themselves in. While no date is set for this as of yet, we will be sure to update you with any new information regarding this epic map.

For now, this is all the information regarding the trilogy finale of Total War: Warhammer 3. Stay tuned right here at Dexerto for all of the latest updates.

Minecraft

YouTuber shows how to farm XP in Minecraft

Published: 3/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 15:46

by Alex Garton
Minecraft XP farm
Mojang/Microsoft

Share

A YouTuber has revealed one of the most time-efficient and simple ways to farm XP in Minecraft, without having to kill a countless amount of mobs.

Collecting XP in Minecraft is extremely important for players looking to upgrade and enchant their gear. With these enchantments costing a lot of experience over time, it’s easy to see why players are always struggling to collect enough.

Of course, a lot of players choose to find a spawner and grind mobs until they’ve reached a certain level. Unfortunately, this method comes with the risk of death and requires a player to sink a lot of time into killing creatures.

Luckily, there’s a way to create an XP farm in-game that automatically generates levels for players over time. This means a player can get on with other tasks while their XP farm does the work for them.

Minecraft worldMinecraft was originally released in 2011.

How to build an XP farm in Minecraft

When it comes to building an XP farm, a lot of players are looking for a simple design that doesn’t require many materials to build, Unfortunately, a lot of the guides to build XP farms online are incredibly complex and require a lot of time to construct.

Luckily for us, Youtuber zDqvidMC has showcased a design that any Minecraft player can build. Here’s what you’ll need to gather before you can build your very own experience farm:

  • Chest (3)
  • Hopper (3)
  • Blast Furnace (1)
  • Planks
  • Coal
  • Iron Ore

This XP farm operates by automatically smelting ore for long-periods of time, leaving you free to get on with whatever you need to do. One chest holds the ore, the other stores the fuel and finally, the last chest collects the smelted bars and XP. Below, zDqvidMC will explain exactly how to build the farm in under 2 minutes, so you should up and running in no time.

Hopefully, zDqvidMC’s guide has showcased how to build a simple and efficient XP farm that any Minecraft player can construct.

Now, you shouldn’t ever have to worry about collecting XP, and enchanting all of your gear will always be a walk in the park.